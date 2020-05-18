Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A family home in one of Harpenden’s most exclusive areas

PUBLISHED: 10:51 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 18 May 2020

Oakwood Drive, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

Oakwood Drive, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

This attaractive Jarvis-bult detached family home forms part of a sought-after development, located in the heart of West Common.

The kitchen/diner opens out onto the rear garden. Picture: John CurtisThe kitchen/diner opens out onto the rear garden. Picture: John Curtis

Enjoying tranquil views over open fields to the rear, Oakwood Drive is a small, private cul-de-sac off Oakfield Road, within easy access of the centre of Harpenden.

The present owners have improved and modernised the house to include an impresive hand-built Fine Fitted bespoke kitchen with an extensive range of base and wall units and beautiful granite work surfaces incorporating a stylish island and breakfast bar.

On the ground floor there is a bright and spacious entrance hall, three separate reception rooms, the large open plan dining/family/kitchen area, a utility and cloakroom

On the first floor there are five good sized bedrooms, two of which are served with en suite bathrooms, and a separate family bathroom.

There are tranquil views over open fields to the rear of the property. Picture: John CurtisThere are tranquil views over open fields to the rear of the property. Picture: John Curtis

Outside, the front garden provides a block paved driveway with parking for several cars and access to a detached double garage with gated access to the landscaped rear garden, which has been mainly laid to lawn, with an extensive patio to the rear.

There is potential for extension to the rear, side and possibly into the second floor, subject to planning permission.

Property Facts

The Fine Fitted bespoke kitchen has granite work surfaces incorporating a stylish island and breakfast bar. Picture: John CurtisThe Fine Fitted bespoke kitchen has granite work surfaces incorporating a stylish island and breakfast bar. Picture: John Curtis

Oakwood Drive, Harpenden

£2,095,000

John Curtis, 01582 764471, www.johncurtis.co.uk

One of the property's three reception rooms. Picture: John CurtisOne of the property's three reception rooms. Picture: John Curtis

