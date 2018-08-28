Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Property Spotlight: A fine family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

PUBLISHED: 07:30 16 January 2019

Beechwood Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Beechwood Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Archant

This thoughtfully extended four bedroom semi-detached family home is in a sought after residential area, convenient for access to good local schools including Beaumont.

The property has a large open plan sitting/dining/kitchen area. Picture: Hamptons.The property has a large open plan sitting/dining/kitchen area. Picture: Hamptons.

Arranged over two floors, the well balanced accommodation includes a large open plan sitting/dining/kitchen area with bifolding doors to the garden and a separate cloakroom and study.

On the first floor are four double bedrooms, a family bathroom and an en suite to the master.

To the front elevation is a driveway providing off street parking for several vehicles, and to the rear is a good sized family garden, laid mainly to lawn with a timber shed.

There is a good sized family garden to the rear, laid mainly to lawn with a timber shed. Picture: HamptonsThere is a good sized family garden to the rear, laid mainly to lawn with a timber shed. Picture: Hamptons

PROPERTY FACTS

Beechwood Avenue, St Albans

Guide price: £995,000

Hamptons, 01727 400031, www.hamptons.co.uk

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Eight-month-old Harpenden restaurant bar shuts down

The Barbarello bar.

St Albans paedophile spared jail after making hundreds of indecent images of children in Hatfield

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans family living in mould infested council house

Mould on the walls in the St Albans council house. Picture: Natalie Jones

St Albans man jailed for threatening behaviour and tampering with cars

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Fairies fight over petals in debut book illustrated by St Albans mum

Catherine Mead from St Albans has illustrated a children's book. Picture: Hillary Childs

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Property Spotlight: A fine family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Beechwood Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Theresa May suffers embarrassing Brexit defeat in House of Commons

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks after losing a vote on her Brexit deal in the House of Commons. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire

Thousands raised for charity thanks to Hertfordshire Business Awards attendees

Archant event manager Joe Quinn presents a cheque to Hertfordshire Community Foundation director Helen Gray after money was raised at the Hertfordshire Business Awards 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

No “pressing need” for cameras along St Albans pathway despite successful petition

Narrow path on Alban Way. Picture: Robin Hogg

Fairies fight over petals in debut book illustrated by St Albans mum

Catherine Mead from St Albans has illustrated a children's book. Picture: Hillary Childs
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists