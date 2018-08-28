Property Spotlight: A fine family home close to outstanding St Albans schools
PUBLISHED: 07:30 16 January 2019
This thoughtfully extended four bedroom semi-detached family home is in a sought after residential area, convenient for access to good local schools including Beaumont.
The property has a large open plan sitting/dining/kitchen area. Picture: Hamptons.
Arranged over two floors, the well balanced accommodation includes a large open plan sitting/dining/kitchen area with bifolding doors to the garden and a separate cloakroom and study.
On the first floor are four double bedrooms, a family bathroom and an en suite to the master.
To the front elevation is a driveway providing off street parking for several vehicles, and to the rear is a good sized family garden, laid mainly to lawn with a timber shed.
PROPERTY FACTS
Beechwood Avenue, St Albans
Guide price: £995,000
Hamptons, 01727 400031, www.hamptons.co.uk