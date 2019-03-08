Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed cottage in Wheathampstead

PUBLISHED: 11:27 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 16 September 2019

The Hill, Wheathampstead. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

The Hill, Wheathampstead. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Archant

This charming Grade II listed character cottage has a wealth of original features including exposed beams, cast iron log burning stoves, quarry tiled flooring and exposed brickwork.

The house is Grade II listed. Picture: Cassidy & TateThe house is Grade II listed. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

The four bedroom property has a modern kitchen/breakfast room, a lounge, dining room, cloakroom, family bathroom, en suite shower room and attic room arranged over three floors.

It would benefit from some internal refurbishment.

To the rear there is an extensive paved patio area, a lawn with flowerbed borders and a range of shrubs and plants.

The house has off road parking and a garage to the front.

The property has a modern kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Cassidy & TateThe property has a modern kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

You may also want to watch:

Wheathampstead is a thriving village surrounded by rolling countryside yet close to all major communication links including the Thameslink railway station less than three miles away in Harpenden.

The High Street is only a short walk from the house.

Character features include cast iron log burning stoves. Picture: Cassidy & TateCharacter features include cast iron log burning stoves. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Property Facts

The Hill, Wheathampstead

Guide price £690,000

Cassidy & Tate, 01582 831 200, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

St Albans women are new faces of global Sweaty Betty advertising campaign

Naomi Czuba shooting Sweaty Betty's new international advertising campaign. Picture: Sweaty Betty

St Albans man arrested following series of sexual assaults in Alban Way

A male cyclist has been sexually assaulting women on the Alban Way. Picture: Danny Loo

Investigating paedophile hunters operating in Hertfordshire

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

Most Read

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

St Albans women are new faces of global Sweaty Betty advertising campaign

Naomi Czuba shooting Sweaty Betty's new international advertising campaign. Picture: Sweaty Betty

St Albans man arrested following series of sexual assaults in Alban Way

A male cyclist has been sexually assaulting women on the Alban Way. Picture: Danny Loo

Investigating paedophile hunters operating in Hertfordshire

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Two-time world boxing champion coming to St Albans leisure centre

James DeGale will host free 20-minute boxing technique sessions in a full-size ring at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre this September. Picture: Submitted by Westminster Lodge

Calling all St Albans cyclists! Harpenden expert on creating a network

There will be a talk by speaker Brian Deegan as St Albans District Council on September 30.

Solid start for Tabard as they stroll to opening day win over Hitchin

Tabard V Hitchin - Joshua Bawden in action for Tabard. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed cottage in Wheathampstead

The Hill, Wheathampstead. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists