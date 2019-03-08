Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed cottage in Wheathampstead
PUBLISHED: 11:27 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 16 September 2019
Archant
This charming Grade II listed character cottage has a wealth of original features including exposed beams, cast iron log burning stoves, quarry tiled flooring and exposed brickwork.
The four bedroom property has a modern kitchen/breakfast room, a lounge, dining room, cloakroom, family bathroom, en suite shower room and attic room arranged over three floors.
It would benefit from some internal refurbishment.
To the rear there is an extensive paved patio area, a lawn with flowerbed borders and a range of shrubs and plants.
The house has off road parking and a garage to the front.
Wheathampstead is a thriving village surrounded by rolling countryside yet close to all major communication links including the Thameslink railway station less than three miles away in Harpenden.
The High Street is only a short walk from the house.
Property Facts
The Hill, Wheathampstead
Guide price £690,000
Cassidy & Tate, 01582 831 200, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk