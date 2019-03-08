Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed cottage in Wheathampstead

The Hill, Wheathampstead. Picture: Cassidy & Tate Archant

This charming Grade II listed character cottage has a wealth of original features including exposed beams, cast iron log burning stoves, quarry tiled flooring and exposed brickwork.

The house is Grade II listed. Picture: Cassidy & Tate The house is Grade II listed. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

The four bedroom property has a modern kitchen/breakfast room, a lounge, dining room, cloakroom, family bathroom, en suite shower room and attic room arranged over three floors.

It would benefit from some internal refurbishment.

To the rear there is an extensive paved patio area, a lawn with flowerbed borders and a range of shrubs and plants.

The house has off road parking and a garage to the front.

The property has a modern kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Cassidy & Tate The property has a modern kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Wheathampstead is a thriving village surrounded by rolling countryside yet close to all major communication links including the Thameslink railway station less than three miles away in Harpenden.

The High Street is only a short walk from the house.

Character features include cast iron log burning stoves. Picture: Cassidy & Tate Character features include cast iron log burning stoves. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Property Facts

The Hill, Wheathampstead

Guide price £690,000

Cassidy & Tate, 01582 831 200, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk