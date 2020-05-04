Property Spotlight: A semi with swimming pool in Bricket Wood
PUBLISHED: 08:40 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:35 04 May 2020
A real feature of this spacious four bedroom semi-detached home is its wonderful south-facing rear garden with heated swimming pool.
The well planned accommodation is arranged over two floors; on the ground level there is a welcoming entrance hall, a spacious dual aspect living room, a kitchen/breakfast room overlooking the rear garden, and an additional study which could be used as a fifth bedroom.
On the first floor there are four bedrooms and a spacious family bathroom.
The property offers scope to extend, subject to the necessary planning permissions, and would benefit from some cosmetic improvements internally.
Newlyn Close is a popular residential cul-de-sac, with views to the front onto mature woodland.
It’s ideally placed to provide easy access to the major motorway networks, close to a nearby shopping parade and a short drive to both St Albans and Watford.
The property is available for sale with no onward chain.
Property Facts
Newlyn Close, Bricket Wood
£695,000
Bradford & Howley, 01727 898150, www.bradfordandhowley.com
