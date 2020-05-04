Property Spotlight: A semi with swimming pool in Bricket Wood

Newlyn Close, Bricket Wood. Picture: Bradford & Howley Archant

A real feature of this spacious four bedroom semi-detached home is its wonderful south-facing rear garden with heated swimming pool.

Not many Bricket Wood semis come complete with their own heated pool. Picture: Bradford & Howley Not many Bricket Wood semis come complete with their own heated pool. Picture: Bradford & Howley

The well planned accommodation is arranged over two floors; on the ground level there is a welcoming entrance hall, a spacious dual aspect living room, a kitchen/breakfast room overlooking the rear garden, and an additional study which could be used as a fifth bedroom.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms and a spacious family bathroom.

The property offers scope to extend, subject to the necessary planning permissions, and would benefit from some cosmetic improvements internally.

Newlyn Close is a popular residential cul-de-sac, with views to the front onto mature woodland.

Parts of the property would benefit from some cosmetic improvements. Picture: Bradford & Howley Parts of the property would benefit from some cosmetic improvements. Picture: Bradford & Howley

It’s ideally placed to provide easy access to the major motorway networks, close to a nearby shopping parade and a short drive to both St Albans and Watford.

The property is available for sale with no onward chain.

Property Facts

The entrance hall is rather striking. Picture: Bradford & Howley The entrance hall is rather striking. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Newlyn Close, Bricket Wood

£695,000

Bradford & Howley, 01727 898150, www.bradfordandhowley.com

The rear garden is one of the property's main selling points. Picture: Bradford & Howley The rear garden is one of the property's main selling points. Picture: Bradford & Howley

The mature rear garden is south-facing. Picture: Bradford & Howley The mature rear garden is south-facing. Picture: Bradford & Howley