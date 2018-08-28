Property prices falling faster in St Albans than anywhere else in Hertfordshire

The average property value in St Albans is now £508,663 Archant

St Albans property prices have fallen by 3.7 per cent over the last year – the biggest drop of any local authority area in Herts.

It’s the opposite story in Stevenage, according to the latest UK House Price Index, with an increase in prices between November 2017 and November 2018 of 3.3 per cent.

The average property price in St Albans is now £508,663 compared to £295,337 in Stevenage, making them the most and least affordable parts of Herts.

The average UK property price currently stands at £230,630.

Flats were the type of property most affected across Herts, with St Albans again experiencing the biggest fall in prices (5.9 per cent) while Stevenage showed the biggest increase at a slim 0.9 per cent.

It’s a more positive picture for detached houses, with highs of 4.4 per cent growth in Stevenage and lows of -2.9 per cent in St Albans.