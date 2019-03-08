Private bus service connects St Albans retirees to city centre

Estates manager Tracey Muponda with homeowners and sales advisor Paddy Ahcuwalia boarding for their first trip. Picture: McCarthy & Stone Archant

Residents at a retirement living development in St Albans are enjoying the benefits of a handy new bus service.

Homeowner Brian Martin joins driver Roy Neathan, Paddy Ahcuwalia (sales) on the front seat of the new bus with estates manager Tracey Muponda. Picture: McCarthy & Stone Homeowner Brian Martin joins driver Roy Neathan, Paddy Ahcuwalia (sales) on the front seat of the new bus with estates manager Tracey Muponda. Picture: McCarthy & Stone

The private service takes the retirees from Eleanor House on London Road to the town centre and beyond.

To mark the first service hitting the road, developer McCarthy & Stone arranged for residents to enjoy a celebratory lunch at a St Albans restaurant.

Tracey Muponda, estates manager at Eleanor House, said: “The new service has been very well received and we felt it was only fitting to ensure the very first trip was something particularly special.

“Homeowners are looking forward to their travels together across the town and they have already been making plans for future trips.”

Eleanor House is a selection of one and two-bedroom retirement living apartments for those aged 70-plus.

Facilities include a club lounge, landscaped gardens, 24-hour emergency call points and a guest suite which is available to visiting family and friends.

Estates manager Tracy takes care of the day-to-day running of the development, and a security entrance system provides added peace of mind.

Prices at Eleanor House currently start from £299,950 for a one-bedroom apartment and from £499,950 for a two-bed.