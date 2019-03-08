Herts Advertiser Property

Comment: Downsizing prep presents some interesting challenges

PUBLISHED: 14:16 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 11 September 2019

Downsizing requires a serious amount of planning. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Downsizing requires a serious amount of planning. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

hanohiki

This week's feature on downsizing from St Albans decluttering expert Tracy Ross couldn't have come at a better time.

Because after what feels like years of fruitless searching we've found a rental property - and it's properly small.

Far from being the dream home, this is a stop gap to see us through the next however long until we find somewhere to buy.

We've viewed it twice. The first time we were dismissive - it was too tired and tiny, something better would come along. A week later our desperation levels were through the roof and we'd panicked and paid the deposit.

We viewed it again in a bid to suss out exactly what we'd taken on and realised some serious planning was going to be required if we were going to fit enough of our stuff in.

You may also want to watch:

This place is half the size of our current home, so all bar the absolute essentials will be heading for storage.

Tracy suggests creating a decluttering plan, and spending 45 minutes at a time working your way through every space in your home.

It's early days yet for our personal masterplan. We've been measuring all the essentials (beds, sofas and so on) and sizing them up against the new place's floor plan to see how much stuff we can squeeze in.

The kids are doing their bit by emptying the boxes of random clutter from under their beds all over their floors and realising they still love almost all of it very, very much. Which has been a great help.

Tracy recommends kicking this process off three months before you move. We're looking at four weeks max, so will have to do the best we can in this limited timeframe.

Like all aspects of moving, it's going to be a mental squeeze as well as a physical one.

But on the bright side, at least we won't be camping in someone's garden - so compared to where we were last week at this time, things are on the up.

Related articles

Most Read

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach

Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Juction 6a and 7. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

PICTURES: Slimmer who lost 22st setting up weight loss group in Redbourn

Nancy Bowers has dropped 22st in four and a half years and is now 12stone 10lbs. Picture: Slimming World

What would a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers?

What will a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers? We asked their views.

Sister puts out heartfelt plea for three-legged dog to be returned to her brother

The dog was stolen from outside Tesco in St Peters Street on Tuesday, September 11. Picture: Katie Corley

Most Read

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach

Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Juction 6a and 7. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

PICTURES: Slimmer who lost 22st setting up weight loss group in Redbourn

Nancy Bowers has dropped 22st in four and a half years and is now 12stone 10lbs. Picture: Slimming World

What would a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers?

What will a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers? We asked their views.

Sister puts out heartfelt plea for three-legged dog to be returned to her brother

The dog was stolen from outside Tesco in St Peters Street on Tuesday, September 11. Picture: Katie Corley

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Young guns get Old Albanian off to a flyer with six-try show

Jamie Townsend (c) of Old Albanian RFC tackles in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

Rejected scheme for retirement village behind St Albans garden centre up for appeal

The Burston Garden Centre on the North Orbital Road. Picture: Google Maps

Sister puts out heartfelt plea for three-legged dog to be returned to her brother

The dog was stolen from outside Tesco in St Peters Street on Tuesday, September 11. Picture: Katie Corley

No shame in FA Cup exit as Magpies press high-flying Corby all the way to the end

George Devine celebrates with Dom Knaggs and Chris Blunden after equalising for Colney Heath in their FA Cup tie against Corby Town. Picture: JIM WHITTAMORE

Abbots Langley elderly lady is now found

Missing woman found
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists