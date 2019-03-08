Herts Advertiser Property

Homes in former Harpenden House Hotel building to launch this weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:05 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 15 October 2019

Welcombe House, Southdown Road, Harpenden. Picture: Fairview New Homes

Archant

The luxury apartments in the former Harpenden House Hotel building will officially launch this weekend.

Original features, including wooden panelling, have been preserved. Picture: Fairview New Homes

Now known as Welcombe House, the Grade II listed building has been converted into five two and three bedroom properties by Fairview New Homes.

Two of the apartments have already been reserved off plan, and prices for the remaining three start at £1.7 million.

Many original features have been retained, including leaded windows and wooden panelling.

The homes are part of the wider Welcombe House Collection on Southdown Road, which also includes a pair of new build two and three-bed developments; Welcombe Mews consists of 19 apartments, while Welcombe Gardens is a selection of 13 houses. Three of each have so far sold.

One of the bathrooms at Welcombe House. Picture: Fairview New Homes

Prices here start from £649,000 for a two-bed apartment and £998,000 for a three-bed house.

Andy Georgiou, sales and marketing director for developer Fairview, said: "We are delighted to be launching the final homes at Welcombe House, and look forward to showing them to buyers.

"The unveiling will be the perfect chance for people to experience all that the apartments have to offer."

Original lead lighting has been retained. Picture: Fairview New Homes

Canapes, champagne and entertainment from a classical harpist will be on offer during the launch event, which will run from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20.

To book a tour, call the sales and marketing suite on 01582 807839 or email Harpenden.sales@fairview.co.uk.

