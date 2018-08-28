Open house event planned for St Albans’ Beaumont Gardens development

Beaumont Gardens, St Albans. Picture: Taylor Wimpey Archant

The Beaumont Gardens development in St Albans will be open to the public this weekend, enabling house hunters to view all of the properties currently available to reserve at the Sutton Road site.

The Taylor Wimpey scheme is a collection of 58 one and two bedroom apartments, with prices currently starting from £306,996.

15 properties have so far been sold, eight of which are occupied.

The Government backed Help to Buy scheme is available, and Taylor Wimpey will pay £2,500 towards legal fees for anyone who reserves a new apartment during the event weekend.

Visitors to the development on Saturday, January 26 will also have the opportunity to seek advice from an independent financial advisor.

Jack Costello, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: “We understand how important it is for people to be able to visualise themselves in a new home before they buy one and we are hosting this event to give property seekers the chance to do just that.

“There is a great sense of community forming here already and we look forward to welcoming first time buyers, young couples and families to our event to see for themselves what living at Beaumont Gardens could be like.”

Taylor Wimpey will also be converting the Grade II listed Beaumont Works factory into a further 28 one and two bedroom apartments, a refurbishment which is due to launch this spring.

This weekend’s open house event will take place between 10am and 5.30pm.

Further information can be found online at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk or by calling 01727 226935.