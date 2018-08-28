Only three homes left at luxury Harpenden development

Just three homes remain for sale at Harpenden’s Westminster Fields development.

CGI of the Westminster Fields development in Harpenden CGI of the Westminster Fields development in Harpenden

The collection of 32 four and five-bed family homes is located on a private residential road off Tuffnells Way, near Wood End School.

Designed with luxury family living in mind, features include Italian kitchens with quartz worktops, en suite bathrooms to the master bedrooms, garages and private off-road parking.

The three remaining properties at Westminster Fields are ready for immediate occupation and are priced from £1,090,000.

Developer Shanly Homes is helping wannabe buyers streamline the sale process by appointing three local agents to work on their behalf. Called ‘Smooth Move’, the average time taken to sell a home using the scheme is four to six weeks, compared to the UK average of 96 days.

Chris Warner, managing director for Shanly Homes, said: “The demand for our Westminster Fields homes has been incredible, leaving just three homes remaining following our launch in April.

“We are delighted to be able to offer properties with such luxury specs and high quality build in a sought-after area like Harpenden.”

To make an appointment to see the show home at Westminster Fields, call 01582 638122.