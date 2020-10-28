Herts Advertiser Property

St Albans mum moves into housing association’s 7,000th home

PUBLISHED: 12:08 30 October 2020

Georgia outside her new home at the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans. Picture: Hightown Housing Association

A St Albans mum and her four-year-old daughter have helped a housing association reach a major milestone by moving into its 7,000th home.

Georgia was offered a two-bed house at Hightown Housing Association’s new affordable housing development at Oaklands Grange after being on St Albans City and District Council’s housing list.

An employee of nearby Oaklands College, she had been living locally with her family, and viewed her new home remotely due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Oaklands Grange is situated on former Oaklands College land off Sandpit Lane.

Georgia said: “I’m really grateful to the housing team at Hightown for guiding me through the start of my first tenancy and answering all my questions. It’s made the process a positive experience.

“My daughter’s been so excited to move in and to get settled into her new bedroom. We are delighted to have a place of our own.”

David Bogle, chief executive of Hightown Housing Association said: ‘’Hightown’s roots are in west Hertfordshire so it is fitting that we should reach the 7,000 home mark here in St Albans.

“The need for affordable housing to house local people and key workers who are priced out of the market is greater than ever.

“We have plans to build over 1,000 new affordable homes in the next two years across Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire but more needs to be done nationally to end the housing and homelessness crisis.’’

