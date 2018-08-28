Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Comment: New Year, new look on the home front? The struggle is real

PUBLISHED: 08:00 11 January 2019

How are your interiors goals looking? Picture: Getty

How are your interiors goals looking? Picture: Getty

Archant

Planning an interiors overhaul in 2019?

We’re a third of the way through January already, meaning some of the New Year, new you/new kitchen-type goals that seemed absolutely do-able in the run up to Christmas have been abandoned already.

Me, I never really got started. I’m still ploughing through the leftover mince pies and brandy butter (shame to waste them) and the ongoing hall and stair carpet situation remains unresolved.

My sole interiors goal may sound achievable to some, but when you’re bound by the constraints of kids, pets and the fact that you don’t really even like carpet, these decisions do seem to drag on.

I fear I’m alone in this, however. All around me people are swiftly making their crittall versus bifold decisions, deciding that yes they can justify a Quooker tap or at the very least choosing a new carpet.

As a diversion, I’ve been pondering this year’s interiors trends. Apparently 2019 is going to be all about coral.

Going all out on the interiors fashion front can be a pricey process, but most of us can manage a few quid for a table lamp or tealight holder. Do we even like coral, though? Might need to answer that one first.

A new kitchen is obviously a pricier matter altogether. As the owner of white gloss units which had been fairly newly fitted when we moved in to our place, I’ve long been of the feeling that this was an issue that didn’t need to be prioritised.

Suddenly we’ve been here seven years, and what for ages looked new and fresh is suddenly in danger of seeming dated.

Take a look at kitchens_of_insta on Instagram: it’s all about the black and navy units, the brass handles – oh, and the massive islands. Oh, the island envy!

For now I’ll stick to fretting over the more pressing carpet issue, one that can be resolved with a bit of thought and no remortgage. I might even go for coral.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

Phoenix House Suites on Campfield Road

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

Narrow path on Alban Way

St Albans named most expensive commuter town in Britain

St Albans' speedy rail links don't come cheap. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Dangerous driver jailed for two and a half years after crash near St Albans killed 18-year-old

Joshua Porter, who was killed in a car accident on August 25 when James Norton spun off the road and hit a tree on the A414 near St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Two-car crash blocks A5 in Markyate overnight

There has been a car crash on the A5 in Markyate. Picture: Danny Loo

Comment: New Year, new look on the home front? The struggle is real

How are your interiors goals looking? Picture: Getty

St Albans estate agent donates half of fees to Rennie Grove Hospice

Cassidy and Tate Estate Agents is supporting Rennie Grove Hospice. Picture: Rennie Grove

Mouth of the Tyne: An idiot’s guide to St Albans City’s long trip to Truro

A lit-up Truro Cathedral takes centre stage from the car pack on top of the hill at Treyew Road. Picture: NEIL METCALFE

Remainers slam Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami’s concerns about People’s Vote on Brexit

Left to right: Richard Scott (chair of Harpenden for Europe), Lucy Hinchliffe, MP Bim Afolami, Damiano Sogaro, and Tom Abbott at a different HFE meeting with Bim.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists