New development to launch in Welwyn Garden City this weekend
PUBLISHED: 09:33 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:33 24 June 2020
A new residential development is to launch in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.
Leaside Close is a gated development of eight four-bed homes, located a five-minute drive from the heart of Welwyn Garden City.
Just north of the River Lea, the homes are ideally placed for the 126-acre Stanborough Park and the A1(M).
Features of the mews-style townhouses include Hacker fitted kitchens with Quartz worktops, two contemporary bathrooms, Ted Todd oak flooring, speakers to the living rooms, fitted wardrobes to two bedrooms and underfloor heating to the ground floor.
St Albans-based developer Aldenham Residential is responsible for the build, which has been finished to a high specification throughout.
One of the properties is already under offer, and the rest are priced from £535,000.
Buyers who reserve one of the seven remaining properties immediately after the launch will receive a £5,000 incentive for furniture and £500 towards recommended solicitors.
Verity Stuart-Thompson, head of new homes at selling agents, Ashtons, said: “This is a lovely development, offering flexible living for those needing either four bedrooms, a second lounge, playroom or study. It’s got a very private feel being gated and offers an exceptionally high standard finish.
“Locally Welwyn Garden City offers both good schools and accessible transport links both by train and road.”
Viewings are by appointment only; to find out more or to book, call 01707 903456 or visit www.ashtons.co.uk/leasideclose.
