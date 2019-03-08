Herts Advertiser Property

New development to launch in St Albans this weekend

PUBLISHED: 09:07 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 09 September 2019

St Albans Square, London Road, St Albans. Picture: Osprey Homes

A new development of 14 luxury homes on St Albans' London Road is to officially launch on Saturday.

St Albans Square consists of three four bedroom houses priced from £780,000 and 11 two bedroom apartments priced from £475,000.

All three of the houses, which are located at the front the development, have been reserved pre-launch, as have two of the apartments.

The houses all have private rear gardens, open plan kitchen/diners with German bespoke units and stainless steel NEFF appliances, plus a pair of allocated parking spaces.

Residents of the four storey apartment building will benefit from a lift to all floors, landscaped communal gardens at the rear of the site and one allocated parking space each.

Some of the apartments also have a study while those on the ground floor have private patios.

Built on the site of what was once a single house, the Osprey Homes development will launch on Saturday, September 14 between 11am and 4pm.

Osprey Homes sales associate Georgina Hearn said the properties have so far appealed to a mix of couples, families and single people, from both London and the local area.

"We've had a mix of ages, some young people, some downsizers," she said. "It's quite a nice mixture."

She added: "In the last three weeks our numbers have definitely grown, with many more serious buyers visiting the site."

For more information about the development visit www.ospreyhomes.co.uk/st-albans-square.

