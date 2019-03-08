New development to launch in St Albans this weekend

St Albans Square, London Road, St Albans. Picture: Osprey Homes Archant

A new development of 14 luxury homes on St Albans' London Road is to officially launch on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 11 apartments at St Albans Square are priced from £475,000. Picture: Osprey Homes The 11 apartments at St Albans Square are priced from £475,000. Picture: Osprey Homes

St Albans Square consists of three four bedroom houses priced from £780,000 and 11 two bedroom apartments priced from £475,000.

All three of the houses, which are located at the front the development, have been reserved pre-launch, as have two of the apartments.

The houses all have private rear gardens, open plan kitchen/diners with German bespoke units and stainless steel NEFF appliances, plus a pair of allocated parking spaces.

Residents of the four storey apartment building will benefit from a lift to all floors, landscaped communal gardens at the rear of the site and one allocated parking space each.

The three houses at St Albans Square have already been reserved. Picture: Osprey Homes The three houses at St Albans Square have already been reserved. Picture: Osprey Homes

You may also want to watch:

Some of the apartments also have a study while those on the ground floor have private patios.

Built on the site of what was once a single house, the Osprey Homes development will launch on Saturday, September 14 between 11am and 4pm.

Osprey Homes sales associate Georgina Hearn said the properties have so far appealed to a mix of couples, families and single people, from both London and the local area.

"We've had a mix of ages, some young people, some downsizers," she said. "It's quite a nice mixture."

She added: "In the last three weeks our numbers have definitely grown, with many more serious buyers visiting the site."

For more information about the development visit www.ospreyhomes.co.uk/st-albans-square.