New show homes launch at St Albans' Oaklands Grange

PUBLISHED: 09:25 17 September 2019

The new four-bed Langdale show home at Taylor Wimpey's Oaklands Grange development in St Albans. Picture: Taylor Wimpey

ANDREW CARPENTER

Four new show homes have been launched at the Oaklands Grange development off Sandpit Lane in St Albans.

The new four-bed Easton show home (left) and three-bed Crofton show home at Oaklands Grange. Picture: Taylor WimpeyThe new four-bed Easton show home (left) and three-bed Crofton show home at Oaklands Grange. Picture: Taylor Wimpey

The 348-home scheme, which is built on former Oaklands College land, consists of a range of two, three, four and five bedroom houses.

The four new show homes include the three bedroom Crofton G, four bedroom Easton and Langdale house types and the five bedroom Wilton.

Two sales have so far completed at the development, which is not expected to be completely finished until 2024.

Nikki Gibson, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: "We are delighted to open the doors to four new show homes at our Oaklands Grange development.

"We know how important it is for home hunters to be able to visualise themselves in a new home and paying a visit to our show homes is the perfect opportunity for them to do this. We hope that visitors will be inspired by what they see."

Homes currently available at Oaklands Grange are priced from £425,000 for a two bedroom house and £695,950 for a three-bed property.

Help to Buy is available, as well as Taylor Wimpey's Easymover scheme which can help people with a property to sell. A part exchange initiative is also available.

To find out more, visit the development's sales information centre which is located off Sandpit Lane and is open daily.

Further information is also available by calling 01727 226 985 or by visiting www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.

