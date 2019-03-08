Herts Advertiser Property

New show home to launch at former factory development in St Albans this weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:40 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 15 August 2019

The Grade II listed Beaumont Works building has been refurbished and transformed into 28 flats. Picture: Taylor Wimpey

The Grade II listed Beaumont Works building has been refurbished and transformed into 28 flats. Picture: Taylor Wimpey

A new two bedroom show apartment is set to launch at St Albans' Beaumont Gardens development this Saturday.

Inside one of the apartments at Hansell House, Beaumont Gardens. Picture: Taylor WimpeyInside one of the apartments at Hansell House, Beaumont Gardens. Picture: Taylor Wimpey

It is located within the former Beaumont Works factory building on Sutton Road, which has been converted into 28 one and two bedroom apartments,

Now known as Hansell House, the Grade II listed building dates from the beginning of the 20th century and was originally home to the Nicholson & Co garment factory.

Inside one of the apartments at Hansell House, Beaumont Gardens. Picture: Taylor WimpeyInside one of the apartments at Hansell House, Beaumont Gardens. Picture: Taylor Wimpey

Prices range from £305,000 for a one bed apartment to £575,000 for a two bed duplex, and features include open plan kitchens and master bedrooms with en suite shower rooms and dressing areas.

The wider Beaumont Gardens development also includes 30 new build apartments, which sit behind the refurbished factory building.

Nikki Gibson, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: "We're delighted to invite prospective buyers to the launch of our show apartment at Beaumont Gardens on Saturday.

"This is a one of a kind development and we would encourage people to come along to the event to experience and see first-hand what these brand new apartments have to offer."

The launch event will take place between 10am and 5.30pm on Saturday, August 17. Further information can be found online at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk or by calling the sales team on 01727 226935.

