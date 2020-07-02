Herts Advertiser Property

New show home to launch at Bricket Wood development

PUBLISHED: 11:15 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 02 July 2020

The Hanstead Park development in Bricket Wood. Picture: Linden Homes

The Hanstead Park development in Bricket Wood. Picture: Linden Homes

Matt Clayton

A show home designed with flexible working in mind is to launch at Hanstead Park in Bricket Wood this weekend.

The third bedroom has been transformed into a study space to suit the increasing numbers of home workers. Picture: Linden HomesThe third bedroom has been transformed into a study space to suit the increasing numbers of home workers. Picture: Linden Homes

The Linden Homes property has been styled to suit the working from home lifestyle, and is available to view by appointment from July 4.

The Eveleigh is a three bedroom terraced house with an open plan kitchen/diner, a living room with patio doors opening onto the rear garden, two double bedrooms and a third bedroom-turned study space.

Jason Colmer, sales and marketing director for Linden Homes Eastern said: “After spending three months in lockdown it’s given us all plenty of time to review and consider our homes, what we need and how the space works for us.

“With many of us working from home, it’s highlighted a need for a space away from the main living and sleeping areas to ensure that work/life balance is maintained. With lockdown measures lifted we’ve received an influx in enquires from prospective buyers who’ve decided now’s the time to make their move to a new home to suit the ‘new normal’.”

A former country estate, Hanstead Park offers lakes, wildlife and mature parkland, as well as the benefits of Bricket Wood village life.

Jason added: “Not only will you have your garden to enjoy a sunny lunch break, Hanstead Park also boasts plentiful outdoor green space to enjoy making it the perfect working from home location, with the countryside right on your doorstep.”

Prices for The Eveleigh start from £575,000 and there is also a selection of four and five bedroom homes available, with prices for The Mylne, a four bedroom home, starting from £725,000.

For further information, visit www.lindenhomes.co.uk or call 01727 702860.

Tributes to St Albans 'legend, loved by everyone'

Tributes are being paid to a St Albans mum who died aged 53 after a short illness. Picture: Supplied

Anger after golliwog dolls for sale on St Albans market stall

St Albans Market.

St Albans and Harpenden restaurants prepare for grand re-opening weekend

Backyard Kitchen.

St Albans headteacher goes out of his way to reassure pupils

Headteacher Mr Damien Johnston created videos to show his pupils the way into their classrooms to enable social distancing. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A huge family home on one of St Albans' most prestigious roads

The Park, St Albans. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

