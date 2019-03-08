Herts Advertiser Property

New over 55s development launches in St Albans' Cottonmill

PUBLISHED: 10:21 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 09 October 2019

Kevin Bolt, CEO of bpha (left), Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith, Cllr Brian Ellis, Tom Rann and Robert Jack from Hill pictured with Eywood House residents at the development's launch event. Picture: Justin Thomas

Kevin Bolt, CEO of bpha (left), Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith, Cllr Brian Ellis, Tom Rann and Robert Jack from Hill pictured with Eywood House residents at the development's launch event. Picture: Justin Thomas

A new retirement living community in Cottonmill has been officially opened by the Mayor of St Albans.

Eywood House, Holyrood Crescent, St Albans. Picture: DomovoEywood House, Holyrood Crescent, St Albans. Picture: Domovo

Cllr Janet Smith launched Eywood House on Tuesday, October 8, joined by staff from affordable housing provider bpha, St Albans City and District Council and Hill, the building contractor responsible for the work.

Anna Humphries, bpha director of customers and services, said: "We were delighted to welcome Cllr Smith and her colleagues to come and tour Eywood House."

A spokesperson for the development said the morning was a great success, with people involved in the planning, designing, building and furnishing of Eywood House coming together to celebrate its launch.

Built on the site of the former Betty Entwistle House on Holyrood Crescent, it consists of 40 one-bed apartments, 28 of which are for rent while 12 are for sale through shared ownership. Prices start at £206,250 for a 75 per cent share, with the remaining proportion owned by bpha.

Tenants are nominated for the properties from the council's social housing register, though the scheme is managed by bpha.

The four-storey development boasts a communal lounge, shared landscaped gardens and balconies or terraces to each apartment.

Following the official launch ceremony, the scheme was opened up to anyone interested in renting or buying a shared ownership property at Eywood House.

The first residents moved in during the summer and 16 people now live at the development.

For more information, contact bpha on 0330 100 0272 or info@bpha.org.uk.

