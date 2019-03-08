Herts Advertiser Property

New retirement community to launch in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 14:50 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 19 September 2019

Eywood House, Holyrood Crescent, St Albans. Picture: Domovo

Eywood House, Holyrood Crescent, St Albans. Picture: Domovo

David Hodgkinson

A new retirement living scheme for over 55s is set to launch next month in Cottonmill.

The communal lounge at Eywood House. Picture: DomovoThe communal lounge at Eywood House. Picture: Domovo

Eywood House - built on the site of Betty Entwistle House - will be officially opened by Cllr Janet Smith, the mayor of St Albans, on Tuesday, October 8.

The original 1970s-built sheltered accommodation, which was owned by St Albans City and District Council, was was bought by housing association bpha in 2017.

40 modern one-bed apartments now stand on the Holyrood Crescent site, which are available to rent or buy through shared ownership.

28 of the homes are for rent while 12 are for sale, with prices starting at £206,250 for a 75 per cent share, with the remaining proportion owned by bpha.

Each apartment has its own balcony or terrace as well as the use of communal landscaped gardens. Picture: DomovaEach apartment has its own balcony or terrace as well as the use of communal landscaped gardens. Picture: Domova

You may also want to watch:

While the scheme will be managed by bpha, the council will retain the right to nominate tenants for the rental properties from its social housing register.

Set across four floors, each apartment includes an open plan lounge/kitchen/dining room, a bathroom, bedroom and balcony or terrace.

Other features include bicycle and mobility scooter storage, a communal lounge and shared landscaped gardens.

A typical living room at Eywood House. Picture: DomovoA typical living room at Eywood House. Picture: Domovo

Anna Humphries, bpha director of customers and services, said: "We've worked closely with the council to redevelop Eywood House and their support has been invaluable."

Following the formal ribbon-cutting ceremony the site will be opened to all, with anyone interested in renting or buying one of the apartments invited to visit between 1-5pm.

For more information about Eywood House, visit www.eywoodhouse.co.uk or contact bpha on 0330 100 0272 or info@bpha.org.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

Verulamium rocks as first St Albans Pub in the Park proves to be a hit

Scouting for Girls at Pub in the Park, St Albans.

St Albans and Hertsmere police take part in arrest of 95 people on major road networks

Herts police, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, took part in a joint operation which saw 95 people arrested on the road networks. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

Verulamium rocks as first St Albans Pub in the Park proves to be a hit

Scouting for Girls at Pub in the Park, St Albans.

St Albans and Hertsmere police take part in arrest of 95 people on major road networks

Herts police, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, took part in a joint operation which saw 95 people arrested on the road networks. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Planning permission granted for new parish centre at Harpenden church

Planning permission has been granted for a new parish centre at St John the Baptist Church in Harpenden. Picture: Google Street View

Charity representative from Harpenden interviewed for Blood Cancer Awareness Month

Director of Lymphoma Action, Stephen Scowcroft, who spoke on BBC Somerset. Picture: Lymphoma Action

St Albans Croquet Club continue charge towards national success

Jon Palin in action for St Albans Croquet Club.

Hundreds visit Harpenden venues for Southdown Festival 2019

The Grove School Fete attracted more than 500 people with music from both children�s and adult choirs, craft stalls, a bouncy castle, a fire engine, face painting and an ice cream van. It was part of the second annual Southdown Festival in Harpenden. Picture: Instagram @annahornephoto

One out and one in at St Albans as Stevenage youngster replaces Murrell-Williamson

Rhys Murrell-Williamson has scored two goals this season for St Albans City including one against Wealdstone. Picture: JIM STANDEN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists