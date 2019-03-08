New retirement community to launch in St Albans

Eywood House, Holyrood Crescent, St Albans. Picture: Domovo David Hodgkinson

A new retirement living scheme for over 55s is set to launch next month in Cottonmill.

The communal lounge at Eywood House. Picture: Domovo The communal lounge at Eywood House. Picture: Domovo

Eywood House - built on the site of Betty Entwistle House - will be officially opened by Cllr Janet Smith, the mayor of St Albans, on Tuesday, October 8.

The original 1970s-built sheltered accommodation, which was owned by St Albans City and District Council, was was bought by housing association bpha in 2017.

40 modern one-bed apartments now stand on the Holyrood Crescent site, which are available to rent or buy through shared ownership.

28 of the homes are for rent while 12 are for sale, with prices starting at £206,250 for a 75 per cent share, with the remaining proportion owned by bpha.

Each apartment has its own balcony or terrace as well as the use of communal landscaped gardens. Picture: Domova Each apartment has its own balcony or terrace as well as the use of communal landscaped gardens. Picture: Domova

While the scheme will be managed by bpha, the council will retain the right to nominate tenants for the rental properties from its social housing register.

Set across four floors, each apartment includes an open plan lounge/kitchen/dining room, a bathroom, bedroom and balcony or terrace.

Other features include bicycle and mobility scooter storage, a communal lounge and shared landscaped gardens.

A typical living room at Eywood House. Picture: Domovo A typical living room at Eywood House. Picture: Domovo

Anna Humphries, bpha director of customers and services, said: "We've worked closely with the council to redevelop Eywood House and their support has been invaluable."

Following the formal ribbon-cutting ceremony the site will be opened to all, with anyone interested in renting or buying one of the apartments invited to visit between 1-5pm.

For more information about Eywood House, visit www.eywoodhouse.co.uk or contact bpha on 0330 100 0272 or info@bpha.org.uk.