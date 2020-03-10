Herts Advertiser Property

Second phase of homes to be released at major St Albans development

PUBLISHED: 08:54 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 10 March 2020

The second phase of the 348-home Oaklands Grange development in St Albans is set to launch this summer.

Phase two of the Taylor Wimpey scheme, which is being built on former Oaklands College land off Sandpit Lane, consists of 64 plots.

The first 78-plot phase was released in October 2018; 80 per cent of these properties have now been sold and 36 of them have legally completed.

A variety of two and three bedroom homes are still available, with prices starting from £425,000.

The development of two, three, four and five bedroom houses will be sold over six phases.

121 of the homes will be affordable properties available for local people through a housing association.

Help to Buy is available, as well as Taylor Wimpey's Easymover scheme which can help people with a property to sell. A part exchange initiative is also available.

Taylor Wimpey estimate completion will be by 2023.

Nikki Gibson, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: 'We have received an overwhelming response from homebuyers since the launch of our Oaklands Grange development.

'A combination of the development's great location, its range of house types and the availability of incentives is proving very popular with purchasers.'

