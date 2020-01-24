Area Guide: The popular New Greens area of St Albans

New Greens is a residential area to the north of St Albans, with a post-war estate at its heart. We found out more about it.

Head north out of St Albans along Harpenden Road and take a left onto Green Lane and you will soon find yourself in the heart of New Greens.

While the bulk of the estate was built in the post-war years as part of the government's expansion policy, there are some older - and more modern - homes in the mix.

High Oaks is the area's main drag, housing two schools, a busy parade of shops, a church and a community centre.

While by no means cheap, homes in New Greens are a little more affordable than those in many other areas of St Albans.

Properties currently on the market include a one-bed maisonette on Blueberry Close for £220,000 and a three-bed semi on Cavan Drive for £500,000.

Amenities

New Greens residents have all their day-to-day needs taken care of, thanks to the High Oaks shops. This busy parade includes a newsagents', a fancy dress and dancewear shop, a florist, a dental practice, a bakery, a Chinese/fish and chip shop and an Indian takeaway.

There is extensive green space off Toulmin Drive, with a playground for young children and playing fields used for football and rugby.

The surrounding woodland offers ample space for joggers and dog walkers to explore, while the quiet streets make the area a hotspot for local learner drivers looking to practise their manoeuvres.

New Greens Social Club, also on High Oaks, hosts local entertainment for all ages, including live music, comedy nights and quizzes. Hall hire is also available.

Christ Church (on High Oaks) is an all-age religious community, opened in 1980 as a replacement for the 19th century church on Verulam Road (which is now offices),

Schools

There are two schools in New Greens - Margaret Wix Primary School and Townsend Church of England School.

While Townsend - for ages 11-18 - prides itself on being the only C of E secondary school in the area, it isn't strict about attendees being church-goers.

Margaret Wix educates pupils aged from four to 11, and also has a nursery class that runs every morning. Both schools were rated 'good' by Ofsted at their last inspection.

Other schools serving the New Greens area include Garden Fields JMI on nearby Townsend Drive. Rated 'good' by Ofsted, it is in the process of expanding to a three-form entry and will have a maximum of 630 pupils on roll by 2021, making it the biggest primary school in St Albans.

The ever-popular St Albans Girls' School (STAGS) is just across Harpenden Road, on Sandridgebury Lane, and was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in 2013.

Sport

The St Albans Centurions Rugby League team play their home games from Toulmin Drive sports ground. The first team play in the East Rugby League, but the ground is also home to several kids' teams as well as the Grey Cents, a team aged 35-plus.

The St Albans London Colney ABA is a local boxing club that offers classes for all age groups, also based on Toulmin Drive.

It's open to people of all boxing abilities and curious aspiring boxers are encouraged to pop down and observe, in order to get a feel for the sport. There are juniors sessions for boys and girls.

New Greens Club also hosts two darts teams that compete in the local league.