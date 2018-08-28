New development launches in Harpenden

CGI of how Hollybush Mews in Harpenden will look on completion. Picture: Strutt & Parker Archant

A new development of family homes has launched in Harpenden.

Located in a private cul-de-sac off Hollybush Lane, Hollybush Mews comprises eight four/five bed semi-detached homes.

Each property extends to over 2,000 sq ft, with two parking spaces and further visitors’ parking.

Marketed by Strutt & Parker and built by local developer, Jarvis Homes, the properties are due for completion by spring 2020.

Prices start from £1,275,000, and purchasers who buy now will benefit from stamp duty savings and the option to work with Jarvis Homes to personalise their property.

Mike Peters, CEO of Jarvis Homes said: “Hollybush Mews is an exciting development of eight new homes, centrally located and close to excellent schools.

“Interestingly the site is surrounded by Jarvis Homes that were built at the turn of the century and 100 years on we are still building houses in keeping with that style and heritage.”