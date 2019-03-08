New 206-home development launches in Radlett

The Harperbury Park development consists of 206 three and four bedroom homes. Picture: Mark Averill Averill Photography

A major new residential development in Radlett has been formally opened by the Mayor of Hertsmere.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mayor of Hertsmere Cllr Alan Plancey pictured greeting guests at the launch of the Harperbury Park development in Radlett. Picture: Mark Averill Mayor of Hertsmere Cllr Alan Plancey pictured greeting guests at the launch of the Harperbury Park development in Radlett. Picture: Mark Averill

Cllr Alan Plancey cut the ribbon at Harperbury Park, off Harper Lane, as part of the scheme's launch weekend.

The 206-home development has been built on the site of Harperbury Hospital mental health facility, which was demolished last year.

The site was once set to house the Harperbury Free School, plans for which were abruptly canned in 2016.

Developer Bloor Homes has pledged to invest in the local community, with contributions of £1.1 million towards education provision, £128,000 for healthcare, £478,000 for community libraries, £31,000 for sustainable transport and travel plan monitoring and £9,500 towards youth facilities. The developer will also help St Albans Rangers FC to improve its facilities.

The Mayor of Hertsmere conducted the official opening of the Harperbury Park development on July 19. Picture: Mark Averill The Mayor of Hertsmere conducted the official opening of the Harperbury Park development on July 19. Picture: Mark Averill

Gemma Deacon, acting head of sales for Bloor Homes South Midlands, said it was "an absolute pleasure" to welcome guests - including the Mayor - to the launch event.

She added: "The feedback we received on the overall layout of the development and the quality of the designs was fantastic, with a number of reservations being made on the day."

Current prices at Harperbury Park range from £525,000 for the three bedroom Studland design to £785,000 for the four bedroom Caulke.

For further information, visit the marketing suite at Harperbury Park, Off Harper Lane, Radlett, WD7 9HQ.

Inside the four bedroom Berrington show home at Harperbury Park. Picture: Mark Averill Inside the four bedroom Berrington show home at Harperbury Park. Picture: Mark Averill

You may also want to watch:

Alternatively, call 01923 886 475 or visit https://bloorhomes.com/developments/south-midlands/harperbury-park