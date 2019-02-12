New 19-home development launches in St Albans

There are nine one and two-bed apartments at the Waverley Green development, located off Waverley Road, St Albans. Picture: Aitchisons Archant

Homes at a new development in St Albans are now available to reserve.

The three-bed 'Arkley' homes at Waverley Green are priced at £680,000. Picture: Aitchisons The three-bed 'Arkley' homes at Waverley Green are priced at £680,000. Picture: Aitchisons

Located in a cul-de-sac close to Batchwood Golf Course, the Waverley Green development consists of 10 three and four bedroom houses and nine one and two bedroom apartments.

Built by Matthew Homes and located off Waverley Road, the properties were launched on Saturday, March 2.

The properties are priced from £300,000 for a one-bed apartment, £375,000 for a two-bed apartment, £680,000 for a three-bed house and £735,000 for a four-bed house.

The apartments are available with the option to purchase using the government’s Help To Buy scheme.

Linda Downes, New Homes senior sales negotiator for selling agents Aitchisons, said: “Aitchisons is proud to be working with Matthew Homes as sole agents to bring these wonderful properties to the market.

“The homes will be completed to a high specification with integrated appliances to kitchens, and located in a quiet residential area. As this is a small development, availability is of course limited.”

For further information visit www.aitchisons.co.uk/new-homes or contact Aitchisons on 01442 875509 or newhomes@argroup.co.uk