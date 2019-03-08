Neighbourhood watch: share your local knowledge and win

What's the one thing Stevenage incomers really need to know about the town? And what should St Albans newbies be told before they set up home in the Cathedral city?

A new website is aiming to offer up all of this info and plenty more besides - and early reveiewers are being offered a cash incentive to get involved.

Ahead of its official launch later this year, HomeStar (www.homestar.co.uk) is providing prizes of £1,000, £750 and £500 for the three best reviews posted to the site, as chosen by a panel of independent judges.

Entry is free, users must simply write a review of their current or previous UK postcode to be in with a chance of winning.

Billed as 'TripAdvisor meets Rightmove', HomeStar aims to help movers find their perfect neighbourhood by providing a bank of anonymous reviews of their proposed postcode, courtesy of current and former residents.

Founder Mark Pacitti said the site fills a gap in the market for movers seeking unbiased, accurate information before making their move.

He said: "HomeStar aims to help the millions of people who move house every year find their perfect home by giving them access to thousands of anonymous ratings and reviews by local residents.

"It is the first and only website of its kind and has the potential to revolutionise how people find where they want to live."

The competition closes at midnight on November 30; to find out more, visit www.homestar.co.uk.