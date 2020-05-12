Movers set their sights on village life post-lockdown

Hertfordshire villages such as Redbourn, Wheathampstead and Sandridge are likely to be among the areas that benefit most when the property market gets up and running again.

According to a survey of buyers and sellers by Savills, 40 per cent said they were now more likely to choose a village location than pre-lockdown, while more than half (54 per cent) of those with school age children are now more in favour.

Nick Ingle, head of residential at Savills in Harpenden, said: “The potential for a rural renaissance comes at a time when country property looks increasingly good value compared to prime houses and flats in our most desirable towns and cities.

“Well-connected village locations, ideal for those who can split their working week between home and office, are likely to be in particular demand.”

Not surprisingly, nearly half (49 per cent) of the 700 buyers and sellers quizzed by Savills said they will be more inclined to work from home post-lockdown, with 44 per cent saying a separate work space has become more of a priority.

More than a third (39 per cent) of under 50s and 42 per cent of under 40s also said they’d now like to live somewhere bigger.

Nick said it was clear that the current crisis has made people think hard about what they value most in their home and its location, “which is likely to drive activity as we come out of lockdown”.

He added: “Greater space has become a prerequisite for those anticipating increased home working and those with children.

“More outdoor space and access to the countryside are also likely to be of greater importance to parents looking for a new home.”