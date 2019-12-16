Herts Advertiser Property

St Albans home named among Rightmove's most-viewed of 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:42 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 16 December 2019

53 The Park, St Albans is Rightmove's most-viewed Hertfordshire home of 2019. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

53 The Park, St Albans has received more views on Rightmove than any other home in Hertfordshire this year.

The seven-bed property covers approximately 10,000 sq ft. Picture: RightmoveThe seven-bed property covers approximately 10,000 sq ft. Picture: Rightmove

The seven-bed property has been on the market since 2017, and boasts eight reception rooms, eight en suites and three cloakrooms.

Deluxe features of the new build, 10,000 sq ft home include underground parking, a car lift, gym, pilates studio and juice bar.

Currently marketed as 'POA', it originally had a £6m asking price, which dropped to £5m at the end of 2017.

The open plan kitchen/breakfast room at 53 The Park. Picture: Cassidy & TateThe open plan kitchen/breakfast room at 53 The Park. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

53 The Park wasn't the most-viewed property in the country, however - that accolade went to a nine-bed mansion in Essex.

The Chigwell home has an asking price of £4,999,995 and includes a master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and two dressing rooms, an annexe games room and a cinema room set in over an acre of gated grounds.

Others to feature in the national top five are a 16-bed castle in the Scottish Highlands, a penthouse apartment in Manchester, a seven-bed mansion with pool in Prestbury, Lancashire, and a Grade I listed manor house near Exeter.

This vast property on High Road in Chigwell, Essex is Rightmove's most-viewed home of 2019. Picture: Rightmove/John ThomaThis vast property on High Road in Chigwell, Essex is Rightmove's most-viewed home of 2019. Picture: Rightmove/John Thoma

Rightmove's Miles Shipside said: "Each Christmas I'm always curious to see which homes have sparked the most interest across Great Britain throughout the year and suffice to say the properties with the biggest personalities or quirkiest features are usually the most popular."

