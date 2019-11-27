Herts Advertiser Property

Revealed: The most popular time for online house-hunting

PUBLISHED: 10:10 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 27 November 2019

Rightmove's busiest time of day used to be lunchtime, but increased mobile usage has changed that. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The peak time for online house-hunting has been revealed.

According to new Rightmove data, 8.48pm on a Wednesday is our favourite time to trawl the web in search of what may one day be our next address.

The busiest hour is between 8pm and 9pm, while the quietest time of the week is at 4am on a Monday.

Rightmove's Miles Shipside said the Wednesday peak of 8.48pm may coincide with the final advert break of many TV shows.

He added: "A few years back the busiest time of day was lunchtime, but as mobile usage increased this has changed to property lovers revisiting us every evening."

And while the market may feel quiet at present, with more of the same to follow - December is traditionally the quietest month for house-hunting - the anticipated Christmas spike in online traffic is just around the corner.

Last year, Rightmove's page views increased by 231 per cent between Christmas Day and January 2, with the busiest individual day being Sunday, December 30.

Miles said: "As we move into December we see people start to get distracted by turkey and tinsel, but once the celebrations are in full swing it doesn't take long before traffic rises again."

House-hunters spend an average of over one billion minutes searching Rightmove every month - an average of 141 million total visits.

