Michael Portillo entertains house builders and developers at Putterills lunch
PUBLISHED: 12:10 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:00 17 December 2018
Archant
Former Minister of Defence Michael Portillo was the guest speaker at this year’s Putterills specialist Land and New Homes department lunch.
The veteran journalist and broadcaster entertained more than 60 local and national house builders and developers at the event at Armourers’ Hall in the City of London.
Putterills’ Managing Director, Mark Shearing, said: “The annual lunch is a great way for many builders, large and small, to discuss land and property in addition to getting our views, based on sales experience acquired from our local branches, on the current market conditions and what could happen in the year ahead.”
He added: “Having Michael as our guest speaker was the icing on the cake, he was informed, charismatic and amusing – as well as giving his opinions on the present political situation and Brexit.”
Putterills Land and New Homes department works with landowners to identify land for development and also to recommend the most appropriate potential development. Most of these opportunities are on previously used sites and buildings, often referred to as Brownfield land.
The department can be reached on 01462 453195.