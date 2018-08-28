Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Michael Portillo entertains house builders and developers at Putterills lunch

PUBLISHED: 12:10 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:00 17 December 2018

Michael Portillo was the event's guest speaker. Picture: Putterills

Michael Portillo was the event's guest speaker. Picture: Putterills

Archant

Former Minister of Defence Michael Portillo was the guest speaker at this year’s Putterills specialist Land and New Homes department lunch.

The event took place at Armourers'’ Hall in the City of London. Picture: PutterillsThe event took place at Armourers'’ Hall in the City of London. Picture: Putterills

The veteran journalist and broadcaster entertained more than 60 local and national house builders and developers at the event at Armourers’ Hall in the City of London.

Putterills’ Managing Director, Mark Shearing, said: “The annual lunch is a great way for many builders, large and small, to discuss land and property in addition to getting our views, based on sales experience acquired from our local branches, on the current market conditions and what could happen in the year ahead.”

Left to right: Putterills Land director Kane Lennon, New Homes sales director Kay Sheppard, managing director Mark Shearing and Michael Portillo. Picture: PutterillsLeft to right: Putterills Land director Kane Lennon, New Homes sales director Kay Sheppard, managing director Mark Shearing and Michael Portillo. Picture: Putterills

He added: “Having Michael as our guest speaker was the icing on the cake, he was informed, charismatic and amusing – as well as giving his opinions on the present political situation and Brexit.”

Putterills Land and New Homes department works with landowners to identify land for development and also to recommend the most appropriate potential development. Most of these opportunities are on previously used sites and buildings, often referred to as Brownfield land.

More than 60 local and national house builders and developers attended the event. Picture: PutterillsMore than 60 local and national house builders and developers attended the event. Picture: Putterills

The department can be reached on 01462 453195.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Bricket Wood musician releases track to support Cancer Research

47 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon
Bricket Wood musician Alex Scott. Picture: Tommay Thomas.

Bricket Wood musician Alex Scott has released a track to raise £10k for Cancer Research.

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

10:58 Fraser Whieldon
Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

A former St Albans scout leader who subjected a child to ‘sickening’ abuse has been jailed.

St Albans patients among 20,000 who waited at least three weeks to see a GP, NHS data reveals

09:30 Fraser Whieldon
More than 20,000 patients in the Herts Valleys CCG area are waiting at least three weeks for appointments with a GP. Picture: Anthony Devlin.

St Albans patients are among more than 20,000 in the Herts Valleys who are waiting at least three weeks to see a GP, new figures reveal.

M25 anticlockwise delays after crash and broken down vehicle near Potters Bar

07:53 Nick Gill
Traffic has been heavy on the M25 anticlockwise after two incidents near Potters Bar. Picture: Krishan Bhungar

A crash and a broken down vehicle near the M25’s Potters Bar junction have been causing delays anticlockwise this morning.

HERTS AD PROPERTY E-EDITION

Image
Read the Herts Ad Property e-edition E-edition

NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP

Get the latest St Albans and Harpenden property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

MOST READ

At home with Sam Faiers, Emma Willis and Luisa Zissman

TOWIE star Sam working it outside her huge Hertfordshire home (@samanthafaiers/Instagram)

New development launches in Harpenden

CGI of how Hollybush Mews in Harpenden will look on completion. Picture: Strutt & Parker

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Park Street

Park Street residents can also take advantage of the amenities in neighbouring How Wood

Michael Portillo entertains house builders and developers at Putterills lunch

Michael Portillo was the event's guest speaker. Picture: Putterills

Area Guide: The ever-popular town of Harpenden

London commuters love Harpenden's fast rail link into the capital. Picture: DANNY LOO

search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla