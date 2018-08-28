Michael Portillo entertains house builders and developers at Putterills lunch

Michael Portillo was the event's guest speaker. Picture: Putterills Archant

Former Minister of Defence Michael Portillo was the guest speaker at this year’s Putterills specialist Land and New Homes department lunch.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event took place at Armourers'’ Hall in the City of London. Picture: Putterills The event took place at Armourers'’ Hall in the City of London. Picture: Putterills

The veteran journalist and broadcaster entertained more than 60 local and national house builders and developers at the event at Armourers’ Hall in the City of London.

Putterills’ Managing Director, Mark Shearing, said: “The annual lunch is a great way for many builders, large and small, to discuss land and property in addition to getting our views, based on sales experience acquired from our local branches, on the current market conditions and what could happen in the year ahead.”

Left to right: Putterills Land director Kane Lennon, New Homes sales director Kay Sheppard, managing director Mark Shearing and Michael Portillo. Picture: Putterills Left to right: Putterills Land director Kane Lennon, New Homes sales director Kay Sheppard, managing director Mark Shearing and Michael Portillo. Picture: Putterills

He added: “Having Michael as our guest speaker was the icing on the cake, he was informed, charismatic and amusing – as well as giving his opinions on the present political situation and Brexit.”

Putterills Land and New Homes department works with landowners to identify land for development and also to recommend the most appropriate potential development. Most of these opportunities are on previously used sites and buildings, often referred to as Brownfield land.

More than 60 local and national house builders and developers attended the event. Picture: Putterills More than 60 local and national house builders and developers attended the event. Picture: Putterills

The department can be reached on 01462 453195.