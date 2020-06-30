Herts Advertiser Property

Meet the Agent: Paul Barker

PUBLISHED: 09:22 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:43 30 June 2020

Paul Barker of Paul Barker Estate Agents. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

The owner of Paul Barker Estate Agents is a St Albans native who still calls the city home.

What’s special/different about your agency?

What makes our agency stand out from others is, firstly, our ability to provide a truly personal and flexible service. Also, being born and raised in St Albans and having worked as an estate agent here for over 20 years, our clients benefit from my extensive knowledge of the St Albans property market.

I haven’t set out to be the biggest agent in town - instead my focus is on building a reputation for being knowledgeable, trustworthy and providing an excellent service.

When did you buy your first property and what was it like?

I bought my first property when I was 20! It was a two bedroom maisonette in the Beaumont area. It had Artex on the walls as well as the ceilings! A real doer-upper!

Where do you live and with whom?

I live in the St Stephen’s area of St Albans with my wife Charlotte and our two young sons, Henry and Thomas.

Why did you buy your current property?

We bought our house as it offered wonderful potential to put our own mark on it. It’s also close to the fantastic Verulamium Park and great local schools. St Stephen’s is a really lovely area to raise a family in.

If you weren’t an estate agent, what would you be?

I would have definitely been an architect! I love seeing a house and imagining what potential it offers.

What’s your dream house?

Any house on York Road overlooking Clarence Park!

