Meet the Agent: Nick Doyle

PUBLISHED: 12:35 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 23 June 2020

Nick Doyle, Cassidy & Tate, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Nick Doyle, Cassidy & Tate, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

A senior sales consultant at Cassidy & Tate’s St Albans office, Nick dreams of owning a plush city centre pad with its own basement cinema.

What’s special/different about your agency?

We have a very distinctive brand and marketing profile with all our properties benefiting from professional photography. We pride ourselves on offering a professional and enthusiastic service delivered by a highly motivated team.

Where do you live and with whom?

I live in St Albans near Beaumont school with my wife and two teenage sons, with the eldest hopefully going back to university soon. We also have a cat and are seriously considering a dog as it seems everyone else has one, and I want my sons to help with the walks whilst they are still at home.

Why did you buy your current property?

We bought it for the long term and an expanding family and have extended it twice over the years. We moved from a city centre cottage, which was a fantastic location and lifestyle before the kids arrived. We fully enjoyed it - while it lasted.

If you weren’t an estate agent, what would you be?

I would be an ex-professional Premier League footballer who was now a successful football agent and occasional Sky pundit with a ghost-written weekly article in a national newspaper.

When did you buy your first property and what was it like?

We bought it in 2002 and it needed modernisation and updating but it was at the top of our budget and all we could afford at the time. We extended it twice over the years and were fortunate it was walking distance to a great school.

What’s your dream house?

It would be detached in a city centre location with a double garage, big garden and completely refurbished to include a basement with a cinema and games room. Dream on.

