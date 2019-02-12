Herts Advertiser Property

New show home set to launch at St Albans retirement development

PUBLISHED: 13:04 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 20 February 2019

Maryland Place, Townsend Drive, St Albans. Picture: Beechcroft

Maryland Place, Townsend Drive, St Albans. Picture: Beechcroft

A new show home at the Maryland Place retirement development in St Albans will open its doors next month.

Developer Beechcroft will be launching the four-bedroom duplex show apartment at the Townsend Drive site on Saturday, March 2.

Maryland Place is a collection of 35 new homes including three-bedroom houses, four-bedroom duplexes and two and three-bedroom apartments for the over-55s, with prices ranging from £750,000 to £995,000.

Set within mature, landscaped and fully-maintained grounds, each of the energy-efficient homes has its own outdoor space – a terrace, balcony, roof terrace or private garden.

An estate manager handles the administration of the development, organises the cleaning and maintenance of the communal areas and the upkeep of both communal and private gardens.

The new duplex show apartment is set on the second and third floors, with lift access.

The upper floor comprises open plan living space with glazed doors that fold back, opening onto a private roof terrace. The bedrooms are set on the lower floor; three of the bedrooms have en suites and fitted wardrobes and the master bedroom also has a dressing area.

With work at the development almost complete, the first owners have already started to move in.

The sales office and show home are open from Tuesday to Saturday inclusive, from 10am to 5 pm.

For further information, contact the Beechcroft sales team at Maryland Place on 01727 869674.

