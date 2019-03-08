Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Luton named among gazumping hotspots

PUBLISHED: 13:50 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 02 July 2019

Oak Road, Luton. Picture: Google Street View

Oak Road, Luton. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Luton has been named as one of England and Wales' gazumping hotspots in a new study.

The town came 25th in a countdown of the areas where sellers are most likely to pull out of a deal after receiving a better offer, with a total of 12 per cent of buyers being gazumped between January 2016 and October 2018.

Researchers from TwentyCi assessed 1.08 million properties listed for sale during this period on behalf of home movers' site Move iQ and PropTech firm Gazeal.

This was below the average for England and Wales, which stands at 16 per cent - and a long way off the rate of 35 per cent seen in Sheffield.

You may also want to watch:

They also found that a third (35 per cent) of property transactions fall through within the first three weeks.

TV's Phil Spencer, star of Location, Location, Location and co-founder of Move iQ, said: "For anyone who thought gazumping vanished with the runaway price rises of a few years ago, our findings will come as a reality check.

"Gazumping is alive and well, and still causing heartache for tens of thousands of buyers across England and Wales."

Phil said the problem is happening in all areas, regardless of market conditions. He added: "The real culprit is the legal blind spot in the way homes are bought and sold in England and Wales.

"A legal system that lets sellers leave buyers high and dry weeks, or even months, after accepting their offer is clearly not fit for purpose."

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV appeal after teenage girl raped in St Albans

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans care home forced to apologise for ‘injustices’ to woman in care

Audrey and her husband.

St Albans school expansion plan backed despite loss of playing field

St Peter's School in St Albans is due to expand, but Sport England fears this will have a detrimental effect on the school's playing field. Picture: DANNY LOO

Appeal for missing man in Bengeo

Connor Brittain is missing from Bengeo.

Girl gang beating up 14-year-olds around St Albans

There have been three linked incidents.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after teenage girl raped in St Albans

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans care home forced to apologise for ‘injustices’ to woman in care

Audrey and her husband.

St Albans school expansion plan backed despite loss of playing field

St Peter's School in St Albans is due to expand, but Sport England fears this will have a detrimental effect on the school's playing field. Picture: DANNY LOO

Appeal for missing man in Bengeo

Connor Brittain is missing from Bengeo.

Girl gang beating up 14-year-olds around St Albans

There have been three linked incidents.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

St Albans campaigners take part in Plastic Free July to reduce waste

St Albans MP Anne Main met with representatives from Starbucks to learn what they are doing to reduce single-use plastics. Picture: Anne Main's office

St Albans police awarded for services to the city

St Albans officers getting their awards.

Luton named among gazumping hotspots

Oak Road, Luton. Picture: Google Street View

Property Spotlight: A family home on one of St Albans’ most sought-after streets

Pondwicks Close, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists