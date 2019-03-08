Comment: Love Island house offers the ultimate escapism

Casa Amor, as seen on Love Island. Picture: Rightmove Archant

With all the doom and gloom stories circulating about the state of the property market, it's no wonder many househunters are feeling despondent.

There's a strong sense of stagnation, with those that don't need to rush opting to wait and see what Brexit brings rather than risking losing out in the short term.

This means fewer new homes coming to the market, and limited options for those who are ready to make their next move.

Speaking as someone who's keen to move regardless of Brexit, these are trying times. While it's possible that my house will have a higher value once the current political issues have been ironed out, the same would be said for the property I (hopefully) move to.

Housing expert Kate Faulkner, founder of Propertychecklists.co.uk, told Which.co.uk last month that "if you bought a property now, even if it did drop in value in the short term, the market would probably have corrected itself by the time you wanted to move (assuming you stayed there for at least five years)".

Good news for me, and hopefully the push my dream home's owner needs to put their place on the market (please).

As a break from the grim reality of househunting I've been thinking about fantasy holiday homes - perfect timing for details of a very topical luxury pad to land in my inbox.

Yes, for those with deep pockets and a fondness for reality TV, the ultimate abode has become available: Casa Amor.

This is the place the boys from ITV's Love Island have previously been sent to get to know some new ladies, thus making the girls they've left behind at the main villa massively paranoid. Quality TV. Quality pad: four bedrooms, electric gates, a 14 metre pool, a pair of roof terraces and private vineyard moments from the picturesque Mallorcan village of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Yours for £2.5 million.

Not sure if Brexit's affected the price of that one but, as it's only a fantasty pad, who cares.