Herts Advertiser Property

St Albans named among Londoners' preferred places to move to

PUBLISHED: 10:39 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 30 August 2019

42 per cent of Londoners are planning to leave the capital in the next 12 months - and many of them have St Albans in their sights . Picture: Danny Loo.

42 per cent of Londoners are planning to leave the capital in the next 12 months - and many of them have St Albans in their sights . Picture: Danny Loo.

Archant

St Albans has been named among the most popular destinations for Londoners looking to leave the capital.

The Cathedral city placed ninth on Rightmove's countdown of the ten places within commutable distance of the capital most favoured by London-dwellers.

Top of the list was Watford, followed by Epsom in Surrey and Dartford in Kent.

Rightmove quizzed Londoners looking to make a move over the next 12-months, and found that 42 per cent are planning to leave the city.

Of this group, 40 per cent still plan to commute to the capital, with 23 per cent hoping to keep their commute below 45 minutes.

You may also want to watch:

Just under half (48 per cent) say the capital is too expensive to buy a home, while 28 per cent say the cost of living is too high

A third (31 per cent) of those looking to leave London have the countryside in their sights, with the village of Greenhithe in Kent the most desired location.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons International, said flexible working, faster broadband and better transport links have helped make a move out of the capital seem more appealing than ever.

She added: "Buyers can get much more for their money out of London than in. Lifestyle choices including space, schools and quality of life are high on purchasers' lists too."

Aneisha said that 43 per cent of "prime London movers" had left the capital in the last year - "a record proportion, and significantly higher than the 33 per cent low of 2013".

She added that the majority of these leavers moved to another town nearby - such as St Albans or Watford.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Closure on M1 may affect traffic travelling to St Albans

A crash on the M1 motorway may cause delays for traffic travelling from St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Thousands of St Albans and Harpenden people support petition against Parliament suspension

Protests sprung up around Westminster last night. Picture: Harpenden for Europe

Most Read

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Closure on M1 may affect traffic travelling to St Albans

A crash on the M1 motorway may cause delays for traffic travelling from St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Thousands of St Albans and Harpenden people support petition against Parliament suspension

Protests sprung up around Westminster last night. Picture: Harpenden for Europe

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Most popular baby names of 2018 in St Albans revealed

Oliver and Charlotte were the most popular baby names in St Albans in 2018. Picture: Archant

St Albans Clock Tower crossing closed off for more than four hours in youth activist protest

The youth activists have set up camp at the Clock Tower, St Albans. Photo: Laura Bill

Townsend ready for trophy celebrations as club claim both places in district final

Townsend entertained London Scottish as part of both clubs centenary celebrations in what was a historic week for the club.

St Albans named among Londoners’ preferred places to move to

42 per cent of Londoners are planning to leave the capital in the next 12 months - and many of them have St Albans in their sights . Picture: Danny Loo.

Friendly Fires still burning bright after release of third album Inflorescent

St Albans band Friendly Fires have finally released their long-waited third album Inflorescent. Picture: Dan Wilton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists