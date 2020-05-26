Lockdown has made Brits happier with their homes

Outside space has become more of a priority for movers since lockdown restrictions were imposed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Around a third of British adults say they feel more positive about their home and their community now than they did before lockdown restrictions were imposed.

According to new research from Halifax, 31 per cent of Brits feel more pride in their home now than they did pre-lockdown, while 36 per cent say they feel a greater sense of community.

The government’s ‘stay at home’ message has seen many of us spending more time in our local area than ever before, and events such as ‘clap for carers’ and socially distant VE Day celebrations have helped neighbours connect.

Nearly one in 10 (8 per cent) of Brits have been spending lockdown with no outside space, and its no surprise that the number of people viewing the amount of external space as their primary concern when moving rose from 8 per cent to 18 per cent after lockdown had been in place for several weeks.

Conversely, while the local area remains the number one priority for movers, the proportion of people saying this is their top consideration fell from 39 per cent to 31 per cent.

Russell Galley, Halifax managing director, said: “Lockdown will have been a difficult time for many, particularly for the one in 10 who don’t have access to outdoor space.

“However, it’s cheering to see that almost a third of people feel more positive about their home following lockdown, and a greater sense of community with their neighbours, a testament to our ability to keep optimistic, and come together, in the face of challenging circumstances.”