Kitchen retailer set to replace Bathstore in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 12:24 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 09 October 2019

A kitchen retailer is set to occupy the former Bathstore unit on Victoria Street. Picture: Google Streetview

A kitchen retailer is set to occupy the former Bathstore unit on Victoria Street. Picture: Google Streetview

The St Albans premises recently vacated by Bathstore is set to open as a kitchen showroom.

Schmidt has taken over the 3,000 sq ft unit on Victoria Street, which closed after the Bathstore chain went bust in June.

The kitchen retailer has branches throughout the south east, and has been looking to establish itself in St Albans for many years.

Mark Bunting of Aitchison Raffety, who negotiated the transaction, said: "We are delighted to welcome Schmidt to St Albans; this has avoided a vacant unit in the town and secured ongoing income for our client.

"We are aware that they have been looking for over a year and know them well as I bought my new kitchen from there - we wish them all the best."

This is just one of many retail changes set to take place in St Albans in the near future.

Leaders estate agents will soon be relocating from London Road to Brook Street's former office on Market Place. The recruiter left during the summer, following their consolidation into their existing premises in Watford.

Also, an independent bookshop is set to occupy the unit vacated by Wesley Barrell on Holywell Hill, which has been empty since the furniture retailer went into administration in the spring.

Aitchison Raffety managed both of these lettings on behalf of private landlords.

