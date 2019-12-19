New year, new tidy home - thanks to these simple storage solutions
PUBLISHED: 08:37 27 December 2019
Archant
Yearning for a good clear-out? Sam Wylie-Harris has stylish storage sorted.
As much as we love to hold on to those joyous holiday moments, one of the best bits about the post-festive season is packing away all those things we spent hours putting up.
So let's call time on clutter, clear the decks, and get sorted for the new year ahead. These stylish solutions will help...
1. White Woven Lacy Storage Basket, £19.95, Melody Maison
If you're not sure where to start and need a little bit of motivation, these pretty storage baskets sing springtime and a romantic escape. Especially if you style them with a lacy cotton kaftan and a glossy travel mag. After all, new years are all about our hopes and dreams.
2. Gold Shadow Box, £38; Gold Crane Sculpture, £12 (other decos from a selection), Next
Definitely on our gold list, this three-dimensional wall shelving will suit any room, and the three surfaces are generous enough to accommodate various shaped knick-knacks. You can add height with a vase of flowers, or elegant bird sculpture as shown here.
3. Argos Home Loft Living 2 x 5 Storage Unit, £150, Loft Living Set of 2 Metal Surround Shelves, £25 (sofa from a selection), Argos
Five shelves, five ways to style them. Functional and versatile, this storage and display unit can be shaped to suit your space and used as a building block if you want to add more squares from the range. As well as having the option to hide bits and bobs you don't want to be displayed, the unit can be teamed with a matching set of hanging wall shelves - for a contemporary take, a string of succulents makes a fresh centrepiece.
4. Loft Mila Ottoman Box, £199, Marks & Spencer
Did someone say blanket box? We think this ottoman looks so swish, it wouldn't look out of place in the living room, with its smart, woven linen look and oak effect legs. Genius for holding bulky items that can't be folded away.
5. Cook House Glass Holder Shelf - Natural Oak, £65, Nest
Skip the expense of a cocktail trolley, when you can save on precious floor space and mount your favourite spirits and stemware (takes up to six glasses) on this drinks shelf instead.
6. Wilko Multi Purpose Storage Stand, £3, Wilko
After all that festive entertaining, chances are it will be a relief to pack away those pots and pans and reap the rewards of a microwave. This simple stand is just the trick.
7. Wade Retro One Door Cabinet - Natural Rattan - Black, £99, Cult Furniture
A little cupboard love goes a long way, especially if you can stretch to two of these dinky units, which can double up as a side unit either side of the bed. Place table lamps on top and beauty kit underneath.
8. Set of 2 Curved Velour Storage Boxes, £38, Next
Top of the colour charts, Classic Blue is Pantone's colour of the year for 2020. You can channel this "universal favourite" shade and put the lid on clutter with these chic-looking storage boxes.
9. Avery Wall Mounted Coat Rack With Mirror - Brass, £79, Cult Furniture
The stylist's answer to a cramped coat cupboard, we can't think of a better way to glam up a hallway than with this statement coat rack. With sturdy hooks, generous sized rack for hats or handbags, plus a mirror for last-minute touch-ups, it can be dressed with confidence.
10. Cotton Large Storage Bag and Under Bed Storage Bag, £20 each; Cotton Storage Bag - Set of 2, £26, The White Company
If you're lucky enough to live a cashmere lifestyle, then you know how important it is to care for precious wools. And if you prefer to zip blankets and linen sets tidily away under the bed, these storage bags are a sure-fire solution to keeping everything moth free.
11. Trunk Set of 3 Pink/Grey/Blue Coloured Metal Storage Trunks, £88 (was £110), Habitat
With a timeless vintage look, is it any wonder storage trunks never go out of fashion? We love this pastel-hued metal trio, with their smart brass locks and clean lines.