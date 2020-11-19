Herts Advertiser Property

Comment: Should we counter COVID gloom by getting our Christmas decorations up early?

PUBLISHED: 10:10 20 November 2020

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas... Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas... Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Pandemic life, eh? For those of us lucky enough to have avoided COVID-19, there’ve been a whole load of home-based things to fret and worry about instead.

From ergonomically unsatisfactory home working arrangements to the unrelenting, positivity-sapping tedium of the same four walls and the same few faces, there’ve been low points for all but the most terminally optimistic among us.

While Lockdown 2 has been Lockdown Lite compared to the original version, it’s still been tricky - and our reserves are much depleted now we’re so much further into this new normal.

A lack of any light at the end of this particular tunnel has been a tough thing for many of us to manage, however physically well we may be.

You may also want to watch:

It’s perhaps not surprising that some of us have been reaching for the flashing reindeer antlers a little earlier than usual in an attempt to add a sense of celebration at home. It’s not like we’re able to get that anywhere else at the moment, is it?

Celebs have been proudly posting pictures of their Christmassy homes on social media, with the likes of Kerry Katona sharing videos of themselves getting the tree up. If it’s good enough for ex-members of Atomic Kitten, it’s good enough for the rest of us, right?!

I’m not sure about that. Pandemic or no pandemic, anything earlier than December is too early for me to start digging around in the loft for bagsful of cherished baubles and strings of tangled, partially defective lights.

But however long I’m able to hold off, it’s clear that Christmas 2020 is going to require something extra.

My youngest has already spotted a flashing snowman in a neighbour’s garden and is keen for us to get our own. Or maybe an LED Santa. We’ll be taking the laughs wherever we can get them this year, and even a forced ho, ho, ho will be welcome.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Does amateur footage show ‘St Albans Big Cat’ at Oaklands College?

Has a lynx been prowling Oaklands College in St Albans?

Charge for green waste collections in St Albans due to coronavirus budget crisis

St Albans district council could introduce charges for green waste collection. Picture: St Albans district council

Couple rearrange wedding in three days to avoid lockdown axe

They brought their Wheathampstead wedding forward to avoid lockdown. Picture: Tessa Clark

Have you seen this missing St Albans teenager?

Can you help find this missing teenager from St Albans? Picture: Herts police

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Does amateur footage show ‘St Albans Big Cat’ at Oaklands College?

Has a lynx been prowling Oaklands College in St Albans?

Charge for green waste collections in St Albans due to coronavirus budget crisis

St Albans district council could introduce charges for green waste collection. Picture: St Albans district council

Couple rearrange wedding in three days to avoid lockdown axe

They brought their Wheathampstead wedding forward to avoid lockdown. Picture: Tessa Clark

Have you seen this missing St Albans teenager?

Can you help find this missing teenager from St Albans? Picture: Herts police

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Comment: Should we counter COVID gloom by getting our Christmas decorations up early?

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas... Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crime back to ‘normal levels’ following drop in first lockdown

While crime is back to a 'normal level' overall there has been less crime this year due to the first lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Verulam School’s head to leave at end of academic year after 21 years

Mr Ramsey pictured with pupils from the current Years 8 and 9 and ex-pupils Ms C Johnson and Mr J Anthony who now teach at Verulam School. Picture: Verulam School

Have you seen items stolen during a robbery in Radlett?

Police have released images of the items stolen on October 25 in Radlett in a bid to trace them. Picture: Herts Police

Harpenden infants’ school celebrates difference on diversity day

Crabtree Infants' School celebrated 'Diversity Day' on November 18. Picture: Crabtree Infants' School