Is Hemel really the happiest place in Herts?

Hemel Hempstead is the happiest place in Hertfordshire, according to a new countdown by Rightmove.

In the 2019 Happy at Home Index, residents of 194 areas of Great Britain were asked how happy they are with where they live.

This was based on 12 happiness indicators including community spirit, whether residents feel a sense of belonging and earn enough to live comfortably, plus factors such as sports and recreational activities and nature and green spaces.

The Northumberland market town of Hexham topped the list, followed by Harrogate, Richmond upon Thames and Skipton.

The East of England came third in the countdown of Britain's happiest regions, behind the South West and South East.

Of the 19 areas within the East of England where residents were quizzed, six were in Herts: Hemel Hempstead ranked first (24th nationally), followed by Hitchin (5/50), St Albans (10/75), Stevenage (12/91), Bishop's Stortford (14/98) and Watford (15/142).

Rightmove's Lydia Yao said: "Year after year, the factors that influence happiness are determined by how people feel living in an area, and the harmony of the community. 2019 is no different, with a sense of belonging once again being the main driver of happiness for residents across Great Britain.

"This just goes to show that people place enormous value on living somewhere that they're proud to call home. Our results also show that having friendly neighbours and being able to be yourself remain hugely important factors when measuring the happiest places to live."