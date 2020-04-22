Let Hertfordshire’s Secret Estate Agent answer your property questions

Got a property question? The Secret Estate Agent can help... Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Do you have any questions or concerns about the property market in St Albans and Harpenden?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Or maybe there’s something you’ve always wanted to know about estate agents in general?

You may also want to watch:

From buying or selling during lockdown to worries about made up offers from rival buyers (does this really happen?), the Secret Estate Agent should be able to help.

With his identity under wraps, there’s no barrier to what he’ll talk about - once he’s cleared it with his solicitor.

Simply send your property-related questions to jane.howdle@archant.co.uk or contact us on Facebook or Twitter and the Secret Estate Agent will do his best to provide an answer in next week’s property pages.