10 top interiors trends to watch out for in 2020

On trend: John Lewis' New Eclectics look

Glamour, fun and feathers all feature in this year's hottest looks - but first and foremost, individual style rules. By Gabrielle Fagan.

1. Feel The Love: Monroe Loveseat, in Orchid Cotton Matt Velvet, £2,390, Sofa.com. Picture: Sofa.com/PA 1. Feel The Love: Monroe Loveseat, in Orchid Cotton Matt Velvet, £2,390, Sofa.com. Picture: Sofa.com/PA

Full-on colour and pared-back looks with natural materials (rattan's ruling currently) are hot right now, alongside some key must-haves - love seats, dressing tables, and glamorous headboards.

But what's emerging most strongly is that this decade, there's no need to follow the crowd.

Trends should be followed selectively rather than religiously. A successful home is where your taste rules (we're all becoming much more informed and confident about expressing it, thanks to inspiration-filled sites like Instagram and Pinterest).

We've chosen some best buys (including high-street bargains) and brilliant looks to help you create your own perfect, personally-tailored space....

1. Feel the love

3. Rule With Ribbing: Umage Audacious Cabinet Silver Grey, £659, Sweetpea & Willow. Picture: Sweetpea & Willow/PA 3. Rule With Ribbing: Umage Audacious Cabinet Silver Grey, £659, Sweetpea & Willow. Picture: Sweetpea & Willow/PA

We're embracing curves and cushioning in seating, as we hanker after homes which cosset and comfort us, and the love seat has become a must-have.

"Love seats are the ultimate giant armchair for those who love to stretch out and get comfy, or if you're feeling romantic you can snuggle up together," says Claire Wilks, from the Sofa.com design team.

"They're also a great space-saving size for those who are tight on room. Velvet, so practical now with protective finishes, are one of the most popular upholstery choices and they ramp up the luxe effect. "

2. Turn to table-scaping

Table-scaping is the new on-trend description for creatively decorating tables. So stand down your boring workaday china and go all out with fancy cutlery, table linen and snazzy plates. It's all about dressing to impress. For inspiration, trying searching #tabledecor and #tablesetting on Instagram.

8. Go Green Or Go Home: Artificial Bamboo Tree, £25, George Home. Picture: George Home/PA 8. Go Green Or Go Home: Artificial Bamboo Tree, £25, George Home. Picture: George Home/PA

3. Rule with ribbing

Grooved, ribbed textures are riding high this year, and the effect can be seen in upholstery, wood, and glass. We love this stripe-effect, ribbed cabinet.

4. Explore wild style

If you're over that hot, steamy jungle look - all palm prints and tropical colours - the latest, more pared-back desert look could be just for you.

10. Bring Eastern Drama To The Boudoir: Oriental Black Floral Headboard, £475; Black Wood And Brass Leg Bedside Table, £140, Rockett St George. Picture: Rockett St George/PA 10. Bring Eastern Drama To The Boudoir: Oriental Black Floral Headboard, £475; Black Wood And Brass Leg Bedside Table, £140, Rockett St George. Picture: Rockett St George/PA

Bold tribal prints, an earthy palette, natural materials and vibrant animal prints are combined in the new George Home collection, which is so well-priced you can afford to experiment. But beware: it could inspire some serious summer wanderlust...

5. Wing it

Birds are having a moment - and zingy pink flamingos are now competing for attention with that most regal bird, the peacock, whose brilliant blue plumage is so in tune with 2020's trend for blue hues (Pantone's Colour of the Year is Classic Blue).

6. Pamper and pose

Special stand-out pieces make a room. Think cocktail cabinets which add glamour as well as holding all those drinks and glasses. Dressing tables are now vying for attention too - there's a brilliant array of slim, handsome examples suitable for compact rooms. And by clearing all that cosmetic clutter, you'll be well on your way to a peaceful space.

7. Let your heart rule your head

"Just as fashion trends have shifted to celebrate individuality and personal style, so have interiors," says Lucy St George, co-founder of uber cool interiors destination, Rockett St George.

"I'm always a fan of throwing away the rule book - taste is often overrated - and I believe if you love it and it makes you smile, then it deserves to be celebrated in your room."

Take inspiration from trends and the world around you, she says, but always make your home a reflection of you and what you like. "Go to town with all your favourite things and curate displays around your home that express your individuality - so that 'you do you'!"

8. Go green or go home

The colour - and its association with eco-friendly living - has been strong for a while and shows no sign of waning. A wall painted in a deep shade of green will ground a space, and other vibrant colours for furniture and accessories will 'pop'.

John Lewis' 'Eclectics' theme for spring/summer is a stylish blend of zingy colour and stand-out designs. Inject punchy shades with contemporary wall prints, jewel-colour lamps and cushions.

If you're feeling flush, invest in an elegant Refine 3 Seater Sofa in a glowing Elegant Velvet Mustard, £1,299, and a Lounge Chair in a brilliant pink, blue and orange Ampana Print, £499, both John Lewis.

9. Go for gold

How to instantly add character to a room? A couple of stand-out pieces featuring that winning metallic shimmer should do the trick.

10. Bring Eastern drama to the boudoir

Staying home is the new going out, and JOMO (the 'joy of missing out') is a buzzword - which means spaces need spoiling with luxury touches and details.

"We're predicting a rise in Eastern influences across interiors this year," says Jane Rockett. "Inspired by increased global travel and our adventures around the world, trends are set to celebrate unique pieces collected or inspired by past travels, that bring back memories and create a unique and personal interior."

The style-aware should look out for decadent dark wood, woven cane textures, oriental prints and structure furniture, adds Rockett.