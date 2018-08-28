Interiors inspiration: How to be bang on trend in 2019

Green velvet: Swedish designer Linum's Plushious bedspread comes in emerald green and is 100 per cent cotton velvet. £320, www.frenchbedroomcompany.co.uk Archant

It may all look pretty gloomy out there for 2019, but inside, we’ll be doing our best to lift our spirits: from the colours we choose to the materials we use, as Richard Burton discovers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dark dining: kitchens like this AW18 Winter Warm one from Dunelm will be popular this year Dark dining: kitchens like this AW18 Winter Warm one from Dunelm will be popular this year

It seems everyone in the design industry has been voicing their opinions on the next big thing in interiors, and aside from the usual nuances, most agree on what we can expect. It may be dark outside, but inside it’s going to be peachy.

The Pantone Institute set the mood by announcing Living Coral as their colour of the year. They describe the peach-orange shade as “sociable and spirited’’, with an engaging nature that ‘’encourages light-hearted activity”.

They say it reflects the nourishing impact of coral on sea life, as well as the “devastating” effect of today’s society on the environment. And its effect, they insist, has already been seen on the catwalks, a traditional indicator of what’s to come in interiors.

That all fits in with the growing interest in all things Sustainability. That’s become a bit of a buzzword of late, affecting everything from fashion to food and drink and its influence looks set to continue, perhaps pushing beyond all that is merely upcycled and reclaimed.

Full of beans: bean bags like this one from the Australian exporter Lujo will be big. £236 plus shipping; www.lujo.com.au Full of beans: bean bags like this one from the Australian exporter Lujo will be big. £236 plus shipping; www.lujo.com.au

That’s probably why many also see green coming to the fore, particularly the shades that take us back to nature in terms of wallpapers and rugs.

The interiors service, DecorAid, look to Nightwatch Green as a moodier alternative to the more traditional hunter and bottle greens and the paint retailer Little Greene have introduced a range of 20 such shades in collaboration with the National Trust.

Closer to home, Natalie Roukin, who runs her own interiors company in St Albans summarises the mood.

“Living Coral will no doubt start to appear in UK home stores in an abundance of varying shades,” she says, adding: “I still believe that green will play a large role within interior trends in 2019.

Coral comfort: This Ligne Roset living room features a Bonnie sofa and armchair in the Pantone colour of the year. www.ligne-roset.com/uk/ Coral comfort: This Ligne Roset living room features a Bonnie sofa and armchair in the Pantone colour of the year. www.ligne-roset.com/uk/

“It’s such a versatile colour due to the array of shades available that, depending on whether you want the room to feel calm and relaxing or energetic and vibrant, green always works.”

Matt Black was quite big last year and will still have an influence, particularly in the kitchen, according to those in the know at Living Etc magazine who point out that the trends for darker kitchen cabinetry and Scandi noir were part of the reason searches for black and navy blue kitchens have risen more than 90 per cent in the past six months.

The international interiors expert Joy Moyler told Elle Decor that metals will grow in popularity, even though rose gold will be out.

“Whether it’s gold, brass or blackened metals, they will be used in a lacy or massed ways. They will definitely be more interesting and designed in a more sculptural-based manner than in the past. There’s a strong push towards art as function,” she said.

Raising the bar: The Zabib mobile unit from Ornythos retails at £6,500 www.ornythos.it Raising the bar: The Zabib mobile unit from Ornythos retails at £6,500 www.ornythos.it

Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture Choice tells me that she sees velvet emerging as “the top fabric pick to ring in 2019”. Interestingly, the Evening Standard had described “curvaceous” velvet sofas as still being “the thrones of Instagram”.

Rebecca said: “When it comes to styling velvet, picking the right colour is the first step. Bold hues such as navy, green or fuschia are great picks for contrasting with lighter interiors, or to add a sophisticated touch to the home.

“On the other hand, lighter pastel tones like baby blue or dusty pink give rooms a softer touch while staying polished. It’s not all about colour though - the finish matters too. For a bold statement, crushed velvet creates a show-stopping look thanks to its silvery sheen, making it a great choice for centrepieces such as sofas and even dining chairs.”

Several retailers pointed me towards the bold and the complex when it came to patterns, with astrology and zodiac images a recurring theme. Go Modern, the Kings Road furniture store offered up some intense but interesting botanical-patterned pouffes as an example.

Starry nights: French illustrator Sophie Cordier designed this night sky wallpaper for Lilipinso. Available through Bobby Rabbit www.bobbyrabbit.co.uk Starry nights: French illustrator Sophie Cordier designed this night sky wallpaper for Lilipinso. Available through Bobby Rabbit www.bobbyrabbit.co.uk

Natalie Roukin agrees: “Bold patterns are about to take a step forward in 2019. Clashing patterns and strong themes such as Nomadic and Navajo are set to be popular, but I always feel that these will go out of fashion very quickly if not used in the right way.

“If bold pattern is something you would like to incorporate, be selective in your choices of pattern and where you place it. Try to keep a thread or theme running through, like a specific colour or the type of pattern used.

“Areas like soft furnishings, rugs and even lampshades are great place to start. These pieces can then easily be changed when the time comes.”

Other trend predictions include the continuing rise in the popularity of bean bags. Furniture market analysts all cite a global report which suggests year-on-year growth in sales.

But one of the most interesting themes involved the return of the bar. Nothing to do with retro metals, more the type that Del Boy had in his tower-block flat. Well, perhaps a little classier than that, but nonetheless, the home bar — something we used to refer to as a cocktail cabinet — marks a lifestyle swing towards “staying in with your mates, a Deliveroo dinner and a box set”, according to ES Magazine. And Cindy Fuller, founder of Designs Direct told Grazia magazine she’s seen a huge resurgence and predicts they will become ever more popular this year, as did Roshina Jowaheer of House Beautiful.

Quite a few influencers have mentioned antiques, particularly as a way of adding personality – in one case, soul, to an otherwise modern environment and I’ve seen quite a few of late adding value to the rolltops and ornate fittings in bathrooms.

Talking of bathrooms, Terrazzo looks set to be big news this year, according to Natalie Roukin, particularly giving the range of colours now available.

“If you want to be bold, then using Terrazzo as a bath surround, shower enclosure or even a sink surround would fully the embrace the trend,” she says.

“Terrazzo is seen to be a playful, confetti-like abstracted print and there are several ways to bring this material into your home with Terrazzo covering everything from flooring to lamps and even wallpaper.

“I think though with any interior choices you make, placement is very important, especially if you are someone who likes to follow the latest trends. If used correctly, the effect will last the test of time rather than start to overwhelm you in a few years.”