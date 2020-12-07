Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A seven-bed Edwardian villa in central Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 07:18 08 December 2020

Carlton Bank, Station Road, Harpenden. Picture: Hamptons

Carlton Bank, Station Road, Harpenden. Picture: Hamptons

Archant

This magnificent and substantial seven-bed Edwardian villa is ideally located in the heart of Harpenden.

Three rooms lead off the spacious entrance hall. Picture: HamptonsThree rooms lead off the spacious entrance hall. Picture: Hamptons

The generously proportioned semi-detached property offers versatile accommodation arranged over three floors, featuring a wealth of period detailing.

The stylishly presented home has a gross internal area of approximately 2,457 sq ft, which includes a separate garage.

There is also a delightful private garden to the rear of the property.

You may also want to watch:

Carlton Bank is an extremely desirable address in a much favoured position within the heart of central Harpenden, affording easy access to the town centre, station and outstanding schools.

Property Facts

Carlton Bank, Station Road, Harpenden

There is side access from the kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: HamptonsThere is side access from the kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Hamptons

Guide price: £1,450,000

Hamptons, 01582 764471, www.hamptons.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Property Spotlight: A seven-bed Edwardian villa in central Harpenden

Carlton Bank, Station Road, Harpenden. Picture: Hamptons

Restaurant review: Christmas at The Ivy in St Albans

The Greatest Snowman at The Ivy.

Six St Albans schools make top Sunday Times School Guide shortlist

St George’s School in Harpenden ranked the highest of those included in the list from the district, placing 139th overall. Picture: Google Street View

Charity singers rise to lockdown challenge for airport

Kings of Herts barbershop chorus in jolly action at London Luton Airport last Christmas. Picture: Kings of Herts

St Albans actress joins appeal for missing beloved family pet

This dog is missing from St Albans. He is a six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Picture: Supplied