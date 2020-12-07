Property Spotlight: A seven-bed Edwardian villa in central Harpenden
PUBLISHED: 07:18 08 December 2020
Archant
This magnificent and substantial seven-bed Edwardian villa is ideally located in the heart of Harpenden.
The generously proportioned semi-detached property offers versatile accommodation arranged over three floors, featuring a wealth of period detailing.
The stylishly presented home has a gross internal area of approximately 2,457 sq ft, which includes a separate garage.
There is also a delightful private garden to the rear of the property.
Carlton Bank is an extremely desirable address in a much favoured position within the heart of central Harpenden, affording easy access to the town centre, station and outstanding schools.
Property Facts
Carlton Bank, Station Road, Harpenden
Guide price: £1,450,000
Hamptons, 01582 764471, www.hamptons.co.uk
