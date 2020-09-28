Property Spotlight: A fixer-upper packed with potential in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 13:31 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 28 September 2020
This charming period cottage has been within the same family’s ownership for many years and is available for sale with no onward chain.
Ideally located within a mile of St Albans City station, it offers superb potential for further enhancement,
The home offers a separate living room and dining room, a kitchen that opens to the rear garden and a family bathroom to the ground floor.
To the first floor there are two generous bedrooms.
There is a courtyard garden to the rear of the property and a walled garden area to the front.
Thornton Street is tucked away off Oster Street, a no-through road moments from Victoria Park and within a short stroll of St Albans city centre.
Property Facts
Thornton Street, St Albans
Offers over £440,000
Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk
