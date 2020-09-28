Property Spotlight: A fixer-upper packed with potential in St Albans

Thornton Street, St Albans.

This charming period cottage has been within the same family’s ownership for many years and is available for sale with no onward chain.

The front door opens into the cosy living room.

Ideally located within a mile of St Albans City station, it offers superb potential for further enhancement,

The home offers a separate living room and dining room, a kitchen that opens to the rear garden and a family bathroom to the ground floor.

To the first floor there are two generous bedrooms.

There is a courtyard garden to the rear of the property and a walled garden area to the front.

This koala image is a unique feature of the bathroom.

Thornton Street is tucked away off Oster Street, a no-through road moments from Victoria Park and within a short stroll of St Albans city centre.

Property Facts

Thornton Street, St Albans

The living room leads to a separate dining room.

Offers over £440,000

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk

The first floor is accessed via the dining room, which also leads to the kitchen.

The bathroom and rear garden are accessed via the kitchen.

There is a courtyard garden to the rear of the property.