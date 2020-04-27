Herts Advertiser Property

Spike in searches for rental homes with gardens as lockdown continues

PUBLISHED: 08:20 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 27 April 2020

Renters are making outside space a priority. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Searches for rental homes with gardens have almost doubled since the first week of lockdown.

According to Rightmove, searches by renters seeking their own outside space are at their highest for the year so far, 16 per cent up on the average seen in January and February and 26 per cent higher than the same week last year.

Rightmove’s Miles Shipside said: “Having a garden is often a rarity for many rental properties in larger cities, and so it may be that during lockdown people are rethinking their needs and location and are searching for some outdoor space and tranquillity.

“Those properties with a garden are likely to be able to fill any landlord voids more quickly post lockdown.”

While total rental searches dropped 35 per cent as lockdown began, things have improved and are now only 20 per lower - a sign that the rental market is starting to recover from the initial shock.

Miles added: “Agents report they’re helping their landlords line up new tenants ready to physically view properties when restrictions are lifted and we’re also seeing a lower but steady level of tenant referencing taking place.

“Understandably most of the rental market has hit the pause button right now except where there are essential moves taking place, and so we haven’t seen an indication of price movements yet.

“If there is a spike in demand that exceeds supply when lockdown ends this may underpin rental prices.”

