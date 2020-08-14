Herts Advertiser Property

Londoners quitting the capital for St Albans on the increase

PUBLISHED: 12:01 17 August 2020

Londoners have long been drawn to St Albans - moreso now than ever.

Picture: Archant

The number of Londoners seeking a new life in St Albans was up by 10.5 per cent last year compared to 2018, research has revealed.

The number of people moving into St Albans from London shot up last year.

According to Hamptons, the average age of ex-capital dwellers moving to the Cathedral city is 31, eight years younger than the average London leaver – and 31 per cent of all newcomers to St Albans come from the capital.

Martin Gibbins, branch manager of Hamptons in St Albans said: “St Albans has long been a popular destination for those looking to make the move out of London.

“The benefit of the Thameslink train service appears to be the main attraction, but when you consider the area also benefits from a wide choice of both independent and high street shops and restaurants, as well as the green open space of numerous parks, you start to understand why St Albans is so popular with London buyers.

“With first class schooling, young professionals also see St Albans as an area where they can stay long-term and look to raise a family.”

The average age at which Londoners move to St Albans is 31.

According to the most recent ONS Migration figures, around 350,000 Londoners left the capital for the country last year. It’s expected the effects of lockdown – increased home working and a desire for more outside space - will lead to an even greater exodus, though the type of mover may be a little different.

Martin said: “We are increasingly seeing a new generation of buyers in the city. Environmentally savvy, keen to shop locally and passionate about the culture and character of where they live, these are people who want to spend more time in, and be a part of, their local community.”

