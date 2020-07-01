5 ways COVID-19 is expected to influence home design trends

The way we want - and need - our homes to work has changed since lockdown. Picture: PA Photo/iStock PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Lockdown has forced most of us to spend more time at home, but will it change what we want from our living spaces? Sam Wylie-Harris finds out.

Bespoke joinery is "one of the most effective and flexible design solutions for making your home work harder", according to designer Samantha Watkins McRae. Picture: PA Photo/Jours and Nuits, Houzz Bespoke joinery is "one of the most effective and flexible design solutions for making your home work harder", according to designer Samantha Watkins McRae. Picture: PA Photo/Jours and Nuits, Houzz

How we use our homes – and how we feel about them – has changed dramatically for many people in recent months.

So, as the world adapts to the ‘new normal’, it stands to reason that the pandemic and the impact of lockdown is set to have a big influence on future trends.

With increased awareness of social distancing and the functionality of our homes being questioned like never before, home renovation and design site Houzz (houzz.co.uk) analysed search data and spoke with professionals from their community to predict how life after coronavirus may translate into the design of our future homes…

1. More multifunctional spaces

Lockdown meant far more of our daily activities took place in our homes, with many quickly adapting them to double up as an office and exercise space.

As awareness of how we bring germs into our homes increases, mudrooms and larger porches are likely to become more popular. Picture: PA Photo/Jessica Cain, Houzz As awareness of how we bring germs into our homes increases, mudrooms and larger porches are likely to become more popular. Picture: PA Photo/Jessica Cain, Houzz

Professionals on Houzz expect future homes will be designed with this in mind, utilising clever joinery to create rooms that are reconfigurable depending on the time of day.

“One of the most effective and flexible design solutions for making your home work harder is found with bespoke joinery,” says designer Samantha Watkins McRae. “Smart, well-considered bespoke furniture will always improve living and aesthetics, but now more than ever this can be used to transform a room into different functions.”

Top tip: A spare bedroom can incorporate a bed that folds seamlessly away to become a desk/study when guests are not there. A children’s bedroom can have a play aspect with a fun, considered storage and sleeping solution that moves overspill from other rooms. A poorly used living or dining room can be given new life with a different configuration and flexible desk space, which can be tidied away when not in use.

2. Mudrooms and porches will have greater appeal

Smart technology is set to become even more commonplace. Picture: PA Photo/iStock Smart technology is set to become even more commonplace. Picture: PA Photo/iStock

As awareness for how we bring germs into our homes rises, designers may rethink entryways, with mudrooms and larger porches becoming the norm. Closed off from the rest of the house, these transitionary spaces will allow us to remove and store outerwear, leaving germs at the door.

“Buffer zones have become even more important. These allow the outside to be tempered – viruses, as well as mud, coats and mess, can be contained and not walked through the house,” says Rebecca Jones from PWJ Architects, who suggests putting a sink in this space. “Not just for muddy football boots, but for essential hand-washing before you get into the house.”

To incorporate a mudroom into your home, Rebecca suggests converting a garage or adding a porch. “Porches can be put on, or spaces converted without planning permission provided certain criteria are met – position, distances to boundaries, height restrictions and materials. This can be explored in more detail with a design professional or online on the planningportal.co.uk website.”

3. Smart technology will continue to grow

Houzz expect that we could begin to see copper, brass or bronze fixtures replacing stainless steel counterparts. Picture: PA Photo/Rachel Loewen, Houzz Houzz expect that we could begin to see copper, brass or bronze fixtures replacing stainless steel counterparts. Picture: PA Photo/Rachel Loewen, Houzz

Technology has been a growing priority for homeowners over recent years, with 13 per cent of renovators now incorporating smart technology, according to Houzz. As tech continues to become more and more innovative, and more household items have the ability to be controlled remotely, we may begin to see voice recognition technology more commonly used in the home, reducing the need to touch switches, household appliances and remote controls – all common germ hotspots.

No-touch technology is likely to become more popular in the bathroom too, with professionals on Houzz reporting an increase in popularity of sensor-controlled taps and lights.

Matt Paine from smart home specialists Wave Controls, says: “There are lots of entry-level smart home products which can control lighting, heating and audio, available on the market.

Connecting to the outdoors will continue to be in high demand, according to Houzz. Picture: PA Photo/Fine House Studio, Houzz Connecting to the outdoors will continue to be in high demand, according to Houzz. Picture: PA Photo/Fine House Studio, Houzz

“Look for those that are Alexa or Google Assistant enabled. These products are fairly easy to set up and can often be done by the homeowner. For a larger system, Control 4 will allow you to control almost any element of your home. Speak to a smart home specialist who could advise you on the possibilities.”

4. Antimicrobial materials will feature more

As we become more aware of how germs live on the objects we regularly touch, a trend towards more materials with natural antimicrobial properties it also predicted. In the kitchen and bathroom, breeding grounds for germs, professionals on Houzz expect that we could begin to see copper, brass or bronze fixtures replacing stainless steel counterparts.

Floors are another area prone to harbouring germs, and materials such as cork may become more prevalent as a result, utilising its handy antimicrobial, sound-insulating and water-resistant properties too.

5. Connecting to the outdoors will be in high demand

Access and connection to outdoor space has become far more valuable. As a result, the Houzz pros expect homeowners to place greater importance on having outdoor space of their own, increasing the demand for homes with balconies and gardens.

Connecting kitchens to the outdoors has been a popular trend on Houzz for the last few years, with 52 per cent of kitchen renovators opting for designs that open up to their garden or patio area. Richard Hobden from RHJB Architects expects to see this continue: “The intrinsic links we seek to create between home and garden have become invaluable. Although somewhat cliched, the merging of internal and external environments provides the impression of greater space and significantly reduces the feeling of confinement.”

Richard says improving the connection between your kitchen and garden can be achieved in several ways, suiting both how you live and your budget.

Simply enlarging a traditional small window, dropping the sill to the floor and opening it up will create an impact. Equally, adding a projecting window with a reading seat can provide an attractive light-filled feature. Extending your kitchen and introducing large format glazed pivot or sliding doors will add swathes of light to both your new and existing spaces.

Where possible, RHJB always detail a level sill between the inside and outside, making the garden feel like an extension of the room, and improving access for all.

