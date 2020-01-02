Classic Blue: 10 ways to use Pantone's Colour of the Year 2020

Quickstep Into Blues: Jupiter Twist Carpet in Royal, £22.99 per square metre, Carpetright. Picture: Carpetright/PA Archant

Rich, deep and oh-so soothing, blues certainly won't be banished this season. Gabrielle Fagan shows how to add a splash of Classic Blue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Guarantee A Blue Skies Outlook: Onyx Magma curtain and Roman blind range, in a blue-toned marble effect print, starts from £276, Hillarys. Picture: Hillarys/PA Guarantee A Blue Skies Outlook: Onyx Magma curtain and Roman blind range, in a blue-toned marble effect print, starts from £276, Hillarys. Picture: Hillarys/PA

Pantone, the global authority on colour, has declared 'Classic Blue' - which it describes as a "timeless and enduring hue", and "elegant in its simplicity" - its Colour of the Year for 2020, .

This bold but calming deep cobalt ushers in a fresh decade on the colour charts, and you'll definitely be seeing it everywhere as designers and decor companies rush to get on board with blues.

It's a complete contrast to last year's choice - a peachy 'Living Coral' - but, in reaction to the turbulent times we've been living in, this year's shade is apparently designed to bring "a sense of peace and tranquillity to the human spirit, offering refuge".

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of Pantone Color Institute, who says the shade is "suggestive of a sky at dusk", explains: "We are living in a time that requires trust and faith.

Dixie Love Seat Chaise, in Midnight velvet, from £1195 (was £1245), Loaf. Picture: Loaf/PA Dixie Love Seat Chaise, in Midnight velvet, from £1195 (was £1245), Loaf. Picture: Loaf/PA

"It is this kind of constancy and confidence that is expressed by Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue, a solid and dependable blue hue we can always rely on."

We've found 10 ways to give your home a beautiful blue injection, to take it from dull to dazzling in 2020 and beyond...

1. Splash out on a statement seat

"The popularity of blue is down to its versatility. Blues are easy to live with and simple to pair with other colours," says Charlie Marshall, founder of furniture company, Loaf. "Plus they don't really ever go out of style, unlike some bolder, fleeting of-the-moment shades.

Feast On Blue: Osaka White High Gloss Extending Dining Table, 4 Perth Blue Velvet Chairs, £549, Furniture Choice. Picture: Furniture Choice/PA Feast On Blue: Osaka White High Gloss Extending Dining Table, 4 Perth Blue Velvet Chairs, £549, Furniture Choice. Picture: Furniture Choice/PA

"If you want to make a real statement, then a sofa or love seat in a blue fabric will add real wow-factor to a sitting room."

If you're baffled by blues and its many hues, Marshall advises checking out blue interiors on Pinterest and Instagram. "It will help inspire you and show you how the colour works," he adds. "Experiment first, before you invest in a large item, by updating inexpensive, smaller accessories like cushions and throws, or introducing an artwork that features a blue palette."

2. Take flight with blue

"Classic Blue is a strong, honest colour that gives you a feeling of being anchored when you look at it," declares Anna Jacobs, one of many designers inspired by this year's blue palette.

"There's nothing frivolous about blue," she adds. "This timeless colour will outlast through multiple trends. It also makes a fantastic base colour for many colour schemes, as it will support and enhance bright colours, while enlivening neutrals."

3. Go grand with majestic blue

Bold decorative designs in rich dark blues will add a touch of grandeur that could turn your home into a little palace. "Although it may be considered a bold choice for walls, Classic Blue is surprisingly versatile," points out Alex Whitecroft, head of design at I Want Wallpaper.

"It can be styled in many ways to achieve different looks. Deeper shades of blue can look regal, so add a splash of opulence to your living space with a quirky feature wall, such as one papered with a Rasch Portfolio Peacock Print."

Alternatively, for a contemporary vibe, he advises geometric prints with metallic detailing.

4. Think blue & take two

Splashing out on the home, particularly after Christmas, may not be on the agenda - but you can easily add a fashionable dash of blue by styling up with a couple of affordable accessories.

Give a sofa a smart, new look with a cosy throw, and invest in that most useful of occasional seats - a plush pouffe.

You may also want to watch:

5. Dream in blue

Colour blocking is another chic way to introduce Classic Blue while creating visual interest, enthuses Rebecca Snowden, interiors style adviser, Furniture Choice.

"Painting a blue band on the lower half of a wall, and having the upper half ivory or white, is super effective" she says. "Take the colour up to less than half the height of the room and paint the larger proportion in ivory or white. This will make the wall appear higher and is ideal for making smaller, low-ceiling rooms look airy and more spacious."

Blues are perfect for rocking a coastal vibe, she points out. To channel this look, Snowden suggests pairing the shade with light wood and natural materials like rattan or jute, and completing the effect with sea-inspired artwork.

6. Feast on blue

A deep blue tone brings a summer vibe to any room, which is calming, relaxing and ideal for an eating area.

Combine fresh white and blue with a pared-back contemporary interior, free of clutter, and let the colour sing in the space.

7. Transform a tabletop

A successful table setting is one which is a visual feast for the eyes, but doesn't compete or clash with colourful food, allowing the meal to star.

Serve up delicious shades of cool blue in tableware and contrast with a pure white tablecloth, or for a more rustic feel, display on a richly grained wooden table.

8. Guarantee a blue skies outlook

Add drama and luxury to a room by dressing windows with new curtains in a deep blue shade, reminiscent of velvety blue skies.

"It's amazing how blue can transform a home, and a sophisticated, deep, dark blue for curtains and Roman blinds will not only be dramatic and striking but will ramp up a feeling of cossetting comfort," says Susan White, group marketing director for blinds and shutters specialists, Hillarys.

Their Onyx Magma curtain and Roman blind range, in a blue-toned marble effect print, starts from £276, Hillarys.

9. Make an open and shut case

"Brightly coloured shutters make for a fantastic alternative to a feature wall," says Chrissie Harper, customer experience manager at California Shutters.

"Full height or solid shutters work particularly well painted in a bold shade, instantly creating a major statement. Classic Blue is striking but not anchored to a season, so the shade will make your home feel cosy during the colder months but bright and open when days are lighter and longer," she adds.

The company has a colour-matching service, which gives you the option to match your shutters to your wall so you can achieve an impressive all-over look for a room.

10. Quick step into blues

Interior designers always plan the floor before the walls, because they know the impact it can have on a space. Carpet or flooring in a deep, rich hue could lead your scheme and make your wall colour choice easy, as it should merely complement the floor.

"Carefully considered flooring is the perfect way to introduce blue in a subtle yet stylish way," says Anna Del-Molino, buyer at Carpetright.

"Using a deep shade of blue on floors, curtains and walls adds depth and interest to a space. To keep the shade from overwhelming your room, complement with pops of softer colours, such as dusky pink, grey, or rich oranges, and reflect the light with gleaming