Herts Advertiser Property

6 ways to keep condensation at bay

PUBLISHED: 09:24 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 07 November 2019

Lisa Salmon

Condensation occurs when humid warm air comes into contact with a cold surface. Picture: iStock/PA

Condensation occurs when humid warm air comes into contact with a cold surface. Picture: iStock/PA

Archant

Condensation is the most common cause of damp problems, affecting one in five homes - and it can be found in properties of any age, size or design.

This is peak condensation season: it most commonly occurs between October and April. Picture: iStock/PAThis is peak condensation season: it most commonly occurs between October and April. Picture: iStock/PA

It occurs when humid warm air comes into contact with a cold surface. Warm air can hold a lot more water vapour than cold air, so when it's rapidly cooled by a cold surface, it can quickly form into the water droplets typical of condensation.

Everyday activities, such as cooking, boiling the kettle, using hot water in the shower or bath, or drying clothes inside, can contribute to condensation forming inside a property.

Richard Walker, national technical and development manager at property preservation experts Peter Cox (petercox.com), explains: "Condensation is the visible consequence of the production of moisture within a building, and most commonly occurs between October and April.

"On average, a family of four produces 14 litres (24 pints) of water vapour each day, so keeping a house correctly heated and well ventilated is an important part of preventing condensation.

"If left unaddressed, mould and damp can also begin to form, which is not only unsightly, but may create health risks for the occupants."

Here, Richard suggests six ways to help address a condensation issue, but points out that if it still persists, homeowners should consider contacting an accredited surveyor to investigate the cause and suggest a solution.

1. Ventilate your house

Where possible, ventilate the house to let the build-up of water vapour escape, particularly if you're drying clothing indoors. If you have double glazing, then keep the trickle vents open. When cooking or boiling a kettle in the kitchen, or using hot water in the bathroom, close the doors and put the extractor fan on to prevent the moisture from escaping to colder rooms and collecting on the walls.

2. Be consistent with your central heating

You may also want to watch:

When you turn the central heating on, heat the whole property on a low heat, rather than leaving some rooms cooler and susceptible to condensation. 'Yo-yo' heating doesn't warm the fabric of the building and unnecessarily increases the risk of condensation forming.

3. Avoid dehumidifiers

Despite their popularity, dehumidifiers merely mask the condensation problem and don't address the real cause. They can require frequent emptying and will stop once the collector unit is full. Moreover, they're noisy and can be costly to buy and run.

4. Don't let condensation settle

If you spot condensation forming in the home, it's always advisable to wipe damp surfaces down, rather than letting it settle. Remember to wring the cloth out in a sink, rather than letting it dry in the room. When condensation is allowed to settle on a surface for more than six hours, it creates the conditions for mould to form, which in some cases, can damage surfaces by staining.

5. Have regular maintenance and seek expert advice if needed

Regular maintenance is key to preventing ongoing issues. Identify any problem areas as they occur and seek professional advice to address them immediately. Every case is different, and property care specialists are trained to evaluate the specific causes of condensation issues and advise homeowners on how to prevent any reoccurrence.

6. Consider installing a Positive Input Ventilation system

Positive Input Ventilation (PIV) units are sophisticated ventilation and condensation control units used to aerate entire homes. Property surveyors may recommend the installation of a PIV system to help to ventilate a building, by diluting and displacing any damp air. From installation, the unit gently ventilates the home with fresh air, which is pushed back down into the house and redistributed. Such systems tend to cost around £250-£400.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car crashes into block of flats in St Albans city centre

Police and fire services were called to the scene of a crash on Civic Close in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Thameslink train services affected by ‘operational incident’ at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Harpenden heart failure patient enjoys surprise visit from Heartbeat actor

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

Cadbury’s choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

Most Read

Car crashes into block of flats in St Albans city centre

Police and fire services were called to the scene of a crash on Civic Close in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Thameslink train services affected by ‘operational incident’ at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Harpenden heart failure patient enjoys surprise visit from Heartbeat actor

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

Cadbury’s choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Colney Heath Ladies draw positives from point against Luton

Action from Colney Heath Ladies' clash with Luton (pic James Latter)

Elderly man taken to hospital after car crash seizure on M1 near St Albans

M1 crash: An elderly man was taken to Watford General Hospital last night after suffering a seizure  having been involved in a crash on the M1 between J6 for St Albans and J5 for Watford/Aylesbury. Ambulance, police and the fire service all attended. Picture: Casey Gutteride

Dangerous driving arrest after car crashes in A1(M)’s Hatfield Tunnel

Police were called at 6.31pm yesterday to reports that a silver Ford Mondeo had struck the side of the Hatfield Tunnel between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 3 for St Albans. Picture: Archant

Harpenden Town hit back late as Blunden earns draw at Dunstable to extend run

Chris Blunden (pic Karyn Haddon)

Will plans for radiotherapy unit at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital ever reach fruition?

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland with health minister Matt Hancock and North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Office of Stephen McPartland MP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists